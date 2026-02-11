Pam Bondi Falls Apart at the Seams After Tough Epstein Question
The attorney general bizarrely began citing stock market numbers in a desperate bid to avoid questions on the Epstein files.
Attorney General Pam Bondi crashed out during a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, and began ranting about how great the stock market is doing in order to try and deflect questions over whether she was investigating any of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s potential co-conspirators.
Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler referenced “concrete evidence of disgusting criminality revealed in the Epstein files” and asked Bondi point-blank, “How many of Epstein’s co-conspirators have you indicted? How many perpetrators are you even investigating?”
Bondi tried to avoid the question, after which Nadler asked again how many of Epstein’s co-conspirators Bondi had indicted. This angered Bondi, who started shouting over Nadler, saying, “I am going to answer the question the way I want to answer the question!”
Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, then tried to head off Bondi’s attempts to drown out Nadler. Nadler pointed out that the number was zero, which Bondi didn’t acknowledge. Then, Bondi brought up the performance of the Dow Jones and Nasdaq indexes.
“The DOW is over 50,000 dollars. I don’t know why you’re laughing,” Bondi said angrily, as some members of the committee clearly saw through her attempt to distract. “You’re a great stock trader, as I hear, Raskin.
“The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about. We should be talking about making Americans safe,” Bondi said, but then she was heckled. “What does the Dow have to do with anything, that’s what they just asked? Are you kidding?”
It’s quite clear that Bondi wasn’t prepared to answer questions about what the Justice Department is doing in response to the Epstein files that it released late last month. Her attempt to invoke the stock market, of all things, was laughable not just to Democrats but anyone watching the hearing. Bondi is out of her depth as attorney general, and that the Trump administration has no answer to how it’s handling anything related to Jeffrey Epstein.