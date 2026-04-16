RFK Jr. Said He Cut Penis Off Raccoon in Front of His Kids

In a 2012 interview, Kennedy’s daughter Kick spoke about a wild excursion the family had taken to Squaw Island in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, when she was 6 years old. Kick claimed that her father had used a chainsaw to cut off the head of a beached whale. He then proceeded to tie it to the roof of his family’s minivan and drive it five hours back to Mount Kisco, New York.

And ahead of Kennedy’s confirmation hearing, his daughter Caroline wrote a letter to the Senate describing how he used to put baby chickens and mice in the blender to make food for his hawks. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets,” Caroline wrote, “because he himself is a predator.”

When the first dead animal story comes out, you cringe. When the second one comes out, you gag. When the third one comes out, you seriously question the state that our country is in. But when the fourth one comes out, well, all you can do is laugh.