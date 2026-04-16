RFK Jr. Said He Cut Penis Off Raccoon in Front of His Kids
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just loves himself some roadkill.
What is it with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and roadkill? The guy can’t seem to get enough of the stuff!
A new biography called RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, by Isabel Vincent, includes a journal entry describing an instance where the health secretary left his kids in the car so he could cut the sexual organs off a dead raccoon on the side of the road, TMZ reported Wednesday.
“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members turned out to be,” the journal entry read.
This is hardly the first gag-worthy story to surface involving Kennedy and dead animals.
In August 2024, Kennedy revealed an incident 10 years earlier, when he’d picked up a bear cub carcass off the side of the road, and then ditched the body in Central Park when he didn’t have time to take it home. Before he abandoned the body, he mutilated it to make it look like it had been hit by a biker because he thought it would be funny.
In a 2012 interview, Kennedy’s daughter Kick spoke about a wild excursion the family had taken to Squaw Island in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, when she was 6 years old. Kick claimed that her father had used a chainsaw to cut off the head of a beached whale. He then proceeded to tie it to the roof of his family’s minivan and drive it five hours back to Mount Kisco, New York.
And ahead of Kennedy’s confirmation hearing, his daughter Caroline wrote a letter to the Senate describing how he used to put baby chickens and mice in the blender to make food for his hawks. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets,” Caroline wrote, “because he himself is a predator.”
When the first dead animal story comes out, you cringe. When the second one comes out, you gag. When the third one comes out, you seriously question the state that our country is in. But when the fourth one comes out, well, all you can do is laugh.