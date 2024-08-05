RFK Jr.’s Deranged Dead Baby Bear Story Has an Even Worse Photo

Screenshot

When asked about the photograph, Kennedy told The New Yorker, “Maybe that’s where I got my brain worm.”

After showing his furry find off to his friends, Kennedy brought the cub’s body to Manhattan, where he proceeded to mutilate it to make it appear like it’d been killed by a cyclist, according to The New Yorker.

Before the story broke Monday, Kennedy posted a video on X, in which he said that he thought the dead bear would be “funny for people,” and “amusing for whoever found it or something,” he said, because of a recent spate of bike accidents in New York City.