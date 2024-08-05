RFK Jr.’s Deranged Dead Baby Bear Story Has an Even Worse Photo
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s choice of pose has to be seen to be believed.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posed for a shocking photograph with a dead bear cub he’d picked up on the side of the road in 2014, shortly before dumping its carcass in Central Park.
A photo published in The New Yorker Monday shows Kennedy sitting in the back of a car, with his hand placed in the mouth of a deceased bear cub. The animal is visibly bloodied from its accident, and Kennedy’s face appears contorted with phony anguish at the bite.
When asked about the photograph, Kennedy told The New Yorker, “Maybe that’s where I got my brain worm.”
After showing his furry find off to his friends, Kennedy brought the cub’s body to Manhattan, where he proceeded to mutilate it to make it appear like it’d been killed by a cyclist, according to The New Yorker.
Before the story broke Monday, Kennedy posted a video on X, in which he said that he thought the dead bear would be “funny for people,” and “amusing for whoever found it or something,” he said, because of a recent spate of bike accidents in New York City.
Kennedy said he’d originally intended to take the bear cub home, skin it, and keep its meat, but had run out of time before having to go to the airport.
Kennedy, who is running as an independent candidate for president of the United States of America, was polling at 5.5 percent Monday, according to Project 538.