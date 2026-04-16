Police Investigate Bomb Threat Targeting Pope Leo’s Brother
A bomb threat occurred at the home of Pope Leo XIV’s brother.
A bomb threat was reported at the Illinois home of Pope Leo XIV’s brother John Prevost on Wednesday night. This threat—which was eventually proven to be false—comes amid a week of targeted attacks on Pope Leo from President Trump regarding the pontiff’s opposition to the illegal U.S.-Israeli wars on Iran and Lebanon.
There were no injuries, and neighbors were allowed to reenter their homes after evacuation, after police conducted a comprehensive search.
There is nothing tangible that suggests the threat was connected to Trump’s attacks on the pope, and an investigation is still ongoing. Trump did, however, just invoke the Pope’s other brother, Louis—a Trump supporter who lives in Florida—in his “weak on crime” rant against Pope Leo.
“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.”