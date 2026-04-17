“Pawn of the Saudi Monarchy”: House Judiciary Investigates Kushner

“You cannot both be a diplomat and a financial pawn of the Saudi monarchy at the same time; you cannot faithfully represent the United States with billions of dollars in Saudi and Emirati cash burning a hole in every pocket of every suit you own,” Raskin wrote, referring to Affinity Partners’s extensive investments from “Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil autocracies.”

“Your clients Saudi Arabia and the Royal Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have unique and significant strategic, economic and political interests that are certain to diverge sharply from the strategic, economic and political interests of the American people,” Raskin’s letter states.

“When you approach negotiations related to the catastrophic Iran War, the prospect of prolonged military conflict there, the rights of women and religious minorities in the Middle East or the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, are you representing 100% the interests of your business partners in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil autocracies or are you representing 100% the interests of the American people?”