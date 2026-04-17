“Pawn of the Saudi Monarchy”: House Judiciary Investigates Kushner
House Committee Democrats are investigating Jared Kushner for his obvious corruption.
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are investigating Jared Kushner over conflicts of interest between his business activities and his work as a peace negotiator for the Trump administration.
Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the committee, sent a letter to Kushner, saying his job managing the private equity firm Affinity Partners and his diplomatic work for the president, who happens to be his father-in-law, have “been haunting American foreign policy since President Trump returned to Washington in 2025.”
“You cannot both be a diplomat and a financial pawn of the Saudi monarchy at the same time; you cannot faithfully represent the United States with billions of dollars in Saudi and Emirati cash burning a hole in every pocket of every suit you own,” Raskin wrote, referring to Affinity Partners’s extensive investments from “Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil autocracies.”
“Your clients Saudi Arabia and the Royal Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have unique and significant strategic, economic and political interests that are certain to diverge sharply from the strategic, economic and political interests of the American people,” Raskin’s letter states.
“When you approach negotiations related to the catastrophic Iran War, the prospect of prolonged military conflict there, the rights of women and religious minorities in the Middle East or the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, are you representing 100% the interests of your business partners in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil autocracies or are you representing 100% the interests of the American people?”
Kushner secured $2 billion in funding for his firm from the Saudi Public Investment Fund six months after Trump’s first term ended, and is also bankrolled by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, he has served as a negotiator between Ukraine and Russia and in U.S.-Iran talks, while also being involved in Trump’s “Board of Peace” in Gaza. Still, he has no official government position, which means he can claim that he isn’t subject to legal requirements about his financial interests.
In his letter, Raskin requested extensive records from Kushner, including his business dealings, his communications on behalf of the Trump administration, corporate information about his investment firm, and communications with foreign governments. Kushner is not likely to comply, especially considering that Democrats don’t have control of Congress. But come November, that could change, giving Raskin and other Democrats stronger investigative and subpoena powers.