RFK Jr. Says Every Person Who Lost Health Insurance Is Illegal
The health secretary apparently has no remorse about anyone who’s lost their insurance in the last year thanks to Trump’s cuts.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a callous and wildly inaccurate response to a question about millions of Americans losing their health insurance at a congressional hearing Friday.
The secretary of health and human services was testifying before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and was asked by Democratic Representative Greg Casar if he had “met with any of the 1.4 million people who have lost their health insurance just this last year from dropping off of Obamacare.”
Kennedy was unmoved by the question.
“They’re almost all illegal immigrants,” Kennedy responded. Casar pressed further, saying it sounded like Kennedy hadn’t met with anyone, referring to one person in his congressional district who lost insurance. Kennedy cut in.
“We found 1.5 million illegal immigrants illegally collecting Medicaid,” Kennedy said, before Casar interjected and noted that people in his district saw their monthly health insurance costs skyrocket by hundreds of dollars, including mothers and kids. He again asked Kennedy whether he had spoken to anyone who had lost their insurance, and Kennedy tried to claim that Affordable Care Act costs are lower for many Americans. Casar’s time for questioning then ran out.
“Chairman, it sounds like he’s met with nobody and been able to explain to them why it’s okay that this policy kicks them off their healthcare,” Casar concluded, addressing committee chair Tim Wahlberg.
Undocumented immigrants have never been eligible for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act. In January, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which RFK Jr. oversees as health secretary, reported that 1.4 million fewer Americans had signed up for ACA plans because prices had gotten too high. That’s all thanks to Republicans and the Trump administration letting ACA subsidies expire. Kennedy doesn’t seem to care.