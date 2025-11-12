Judge Aileen Cannon Is Back—and Poised to Do More Damage for Trump
Donald Trump is sending all of his revenge cases to his favorite judge.
The Department of Justice is teeing up a sprawling conspiracy investigation into Donald Trump’s perceived political enemies, which will be sent to the same judge who got the president his get-out-jail free card.
During an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday, legal analyst Barbara McQuade discussed this “noteworthy” aspect of the efforts by prosecutors in South Florida to investigate individuals linked to the previous Democratic administrations for allegedly working to undermine Trump’s candidacies and presidencies.
“The grand jury to be impaneled is going to be in Fort Pierce, Florida,” McQuade said. “That of course is the district, the portion of the district, the Southern District of Florida, that has one and only one judge, and that judge is Aileen Cannon.”
Cannon made the unprecedented decision in July 2024 to toss out the felony classified documents case against Trump by ruling special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. Her move has been criticized by legal scholars but repeatedly celebrated by Trump.
“I don’t know that we should be suspicious of everything Aileen Cannon does, but we do know that her track record in the Mar-a-Lago case with the documents was first to impose some really extraordinary hoops for the prosecutors to go through at the time of the search, and then of course the dismissal of the case finding the special counsel regulations to be unconstitutional, contrary to every other court that has looked at it,” McQuade continued.
“So, I think that there’s reason to be very concerned about the irregularities that are occurring in this office,” she added.
On Friday, the U.S. attorney’s office in Southern Florida issued 30 subpoenas to individuals such former CIA director John Brennan, and other former intelligence officials. Shortly before Executive Assistant United States Attorney Manolo Reboso signed off on the subpoenas, two career U.S. attorneys resigned because they “felt like there was something they could not take part in because it would violate their ethical responsibilities,” according to MSNBC.
McQuade said it was abnormal for Reboso to sign the subpoenas, as he was the third-highest ranking official in the office. She suggested that Reboso could be leading the investigation as a special project.
“I do think it’s noteworthy that this is not being handled the way a routine case would be handled, for violation of the law, instead it is being handled as a special case with a high level executive member of the team handling this,” McQuade said.
A source told MSNBC that prosecutors were concerned about being asked to work on a case that could lead to the arrest of figures like Brennan or former President Barack Obama, who Trump has suggested could be a target. “Everyone is on pins and needles,” the source said.