Judge Aileen Cannon Is Back—and Poised to Do More Damage for Trump

“The grand jury to be impaneled is going to be in Fort Pierce, Florida,” McQuade said. “That of course is the district, the portion of the district, the Southern District of Florida, that has one and only one judge, and that judge is Aileen Cannon.”

Cannon made the unprecedented decision in July 2024 to toss out the felony classified documents case against Trump by ruling special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. Her move has been criticized by legal scholars but repeatedly celebrated by Trump.

“I don’t know that we should be suspicious of everything Aileen Cannon does, but we do know that her track record in the Mar-a-Lago case with the documents was first to impose some really extraordinary hoops for the prosecutors to go through at the time of the search, and then of course the dismissal of the case finding the special counsel regulations to be unconstitutional, contrary to every other court that has looked at it,” McQuade continued.