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Trump Plans to Bail Out Spirit Airlines With Your Taxpayer Dollars

The Trump administration is considering a massive rescue package for the budget airline.

Spirit Airlines plane
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The Trump administration is considering a bailout for Spirit Airlines, which could be a loan worth as much as $500 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the proposed deal could give the federal government warrants for a big stake in the company, and that federal commerce and transportation departments are part of the discussions. Nothing has been finalized yet.

The budget airline, known (and frequently mocked) for its bare-bones offerings, has been struggling after declaring its second bankruptcy in less than a year. Last week, CNBC reported that Spirit could be liquidated in less than a week, with skyrocketing fuel prices adding to the company’s woes. The airline never recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, as wages and costs shot up.

The airline was also hurt as domestic flights became oversaturated, and a 2023 engine recall for its Airbus planes only made things worse. A merger with JetBlue Airways was blocked in 2024, and the company lost $257 million between March 2025, when it exited its first bankruptcy, and the end of June that year. The company then filed for bankruptcy a second time.

On Tuesday, President Trump lamented the airline’s woes, floating a bailout in an interview with CNBC.

“You know, Spirit’s in trouble, and I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out. I told my people,” Trump said.

But why should American taxpayers bail out an airline? The last time the government intervened to help air carriers was after the Covid-19 pandemic, and before that following the 9/11 attacks. Both of those interventions were for companies across the industry, and not one singular airline. On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared to be against a bailout.

“What we don’t want to do is put good money after bad, and there’s been a lot of money thrown at Spirit, and they haven’t found their way into profitability,” Duffy told Reuters. “And so would we just ​forestall the inevitable and then own that?”

Duffy seems to have been overruled in the past day, raising questions about the administration’s motive for seeking to save Spirit. Does Trump, one of his business allies, or even his fellow Republicans have a stake in keeping the south Florida–based company afloat?

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Kash Patel Gets Hit With Humiliating Fact-Check About His Own Lawsuit

Patel’s lawsuit against The Atlantic states he was temporarily locked out of his government computer.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a podium
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FBI Director Kash Patel appeared to lie to reporters Tuesday about having a major meltdown over IT problems—contradicting his own $250 million defamation lawsuit in the process.

The Atlantic reported over the weekend that Patel lost his cool earlier this month when, unable to log into his work computer in the morning, he made a number of frantic phone calls claiming he’d been fired.

In his lawsuit against the publication, filed Monday, lawyers for Patel claimed the assertion he “engaged in a ‘freak out’” was false. “Director Patel had a routine technical problem logging into a government system, which was quickly fixed,” the lawsuit said.

But speaking to reporters Tuesday evening, Patel fell apart at the simplest question about the article, and claimed that he was “never locked out” of his computer in the first place.

“Your lawsuit contends that you were not able to log in to the system. What did you think after you were unable to log in to the system?” one reporter asked.

“Let’s have a survey: How many of you people believe that’s true?” Patel asked the crowd. The same reporter then asked Patel whether he communicated to anyone that he believed he was fired, and pressed him to answer the “straightforward question.”

“The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that it is an absolute lie. It was never said. It never happened,” Patel said, but the reporter did not relent.

“The simple answer to your question is you are lying,” Patel said, finally adding: “I’ve answered your question. It’s simply as follows: I was never locked out of my systems.”

The reporter noted that Patel’s own lawsuit said otherwise. “Anybody who says—anyone that says the opposite is lying,” Patel said.

Someone here is lying—but it’s not the reporter who was asking the questions.

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Trump Approval Tanks—With One Major Warning Sign From Republicans

A new poll shows how Republicans are turning against Trump.

President Donald Trump stands outside the White House
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Brutal new polling from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that nearly half of Republicans disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the cost of living crisis, one of his major campaign promises. 

While 47 percent of Republicans as a whole disapprove of the cost of living, the numbers split even further by age. Forty percent of older GOP voters disapprove of his affordability handling, while a whopping 60 percent of Republicans under 45 disapprove. All of these numbers are down from recent months, suggesting deep internal disapproval among the people most critical to getting Trump back into office. 

While his overall approval rating is still at 67 percent among Republicans, the frustration with cost of living is still a major warning sign for the party ahead of November’s elections.

Meanwhile, the rest of America is turning on Trump as gas prices rise and a new endless war appears to be underway. The president’s overall approval rating continues to be abysmal, at just 33 percent across the board. His economic job approval is at 30 percent—down eight points from last month—and 68 percent of respondents disapprove of how he’s handled the U.S.-Israeli joint war on Iran and Lebanon.  

While Trump rants about ballrooms and sends the market into whiplash with his Truth Social posts, millions of Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities, and getting tired of it. Midterms are in eight months. 

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CDC Blocks Publication of Study Proving Covid Vaccine Works

The CDC initially delayed the study, but has now blocked its in-house journal from publishing the study entirely.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits in a congressional hearing
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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits in a congressional hearing.

The Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduced emergency room visits and hospitalizations this past winter—but Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t want the public to know that.

The public health agency blocked the publication of a report on the vaccine’s efficacy from its flagship scientific journal, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Acting CDC Director Jay Bhattacharya had previously delayed the publication of the study in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report earlier this month. At the time, Bhattacharya claimed that he was skeptical of the researchers’ methodology, despite the fact that the same methodology is used to evaluate vaccines by numerous medical journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA Network Open, The Lancet, and Pediatrics.

The decision to nix the report’s publication entirely was made in recent days, according to the Post.

It’s just another example indicating that Kennedy’s anti-vax ideology is spreading across the federal government. During his confirmation hearings last year, Kennedy pledged that he was not against vaccinations and was instead “pro-safety.”

“I believe vaccines have a critical role in health care; all of my kids are vaccinated,” Kennedy said at the time. “In my advocacy I have often disturbed the status quo by asking uncomfortable questions, and I’m not going to apologize for that.”

Yet Kennedy is a leader in a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, falsely linked autism to the jab.

The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

Since Kennedy took the reins at HHS, though, he has replaced independent medical experts on the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He railed against the use of the MMR vaccine during Texas’s historic measles outbreak, recommending that suffering patients instead take vitamin A. In January, he overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, potentially affecting vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.

The 72-year-old has a lot to gain from pushing disinformation about the jab: the more doubt and division that Kennedy sows, the more money he’ll make. Ahead of his appointment, Kennedy disclosed that he made roughly $10 million in 2024 from speaking fees and dividends from his anti-vaccine lawsuits. He’s also made cash from merchandising handled by his nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, which bungled anti-vax messaging in Samoa so badly that it started a 2019 measles outbreak that resulted in the deaths of at least 83 people, the majority of whom were children under the age of five.

As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average health-conscious individual.

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Trump Freaks Out at Supreme Court Right Before Latest Rulings Released

The Supreme Court has already overturned one of Donald Trump’s signature issues, and has yet to rule on a second.

People protest in support of birthright citizenship outside the Supreme Court
Mehmet Eser/Anadolu/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is once again attacking members of the Supreme Court.

Trump lamented that Democrats should be happy with their tight-knit minority on the Supreme Court in a post on Truth Social Wednesday morning. “The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them,” he wrote.

“They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!),” the president wrote, referring to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win,” he wrote, complaining about the recent decision on tariffs and the upcoming decision on birthright citizenship. Trump continued to claim that no other country in the world “is stupid enough” to offer birthright citizenship, which is not true.

“No, certain ‘Republican’ Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they ‘supposedly’ stood for,” Trump wrote. Clearly the president believes that justices should put their politics over their commitment to the law.

Trump’s post came shortly before the Supreme Court released its latest rulings Wednesday, neither of which was the birthright citizenship ruling. But it’s clear Trump is stressed.

He was first triggered Tuesday by James Carville, a fossilized political consultant who hasn’t managed a successful campaign since 1992. Speaking on his podcast last week, Carville said that if the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress, they should grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, as well as expand the Supreme Court to 13 seats.

Trump called Carville a “wacko.”

“If they pull off adding these two States, these Country Destroying Sleazebags will dominate politics in America, if we even have a Nation left, for 100 years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.

Trump insisted in his Tuesday post that Democrats already had control over the Supreme Court, despite the obvious conservative majority. “They are an immovable force, and there is nothing that can be done to change that. Frankly, I respect that, a lot!”

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Trump Media CEO Leaves After Massive Stock Collapse

Former Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Trump Media as the company struggles to make a profit.

Devin Nunes speaks at CPAC
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Devin Nunes speaks at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference.

President Donald Trump’s social media venture is sinking, and its MAGA CEO just bailed.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which oversees Truth Social, announced Tuesday that cow enthusiast and former Representative Devin Nunes is stepping down after more than four years with the company. The news of his departure was authored by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who sits on the company’s board and runs a trust managing the president’s 115 million shares in the venture.

In a statement on Truth Social, Nunes said it was the “appropriate time” for new leadership with merger and media experience to “steer Trump Media through its current transition phase.” The company’s stock price has fallen from $58 per share on its first day of trading in March 2024 to $9.82 after closing Tuesday. Last year, the company had just $3.7 million in revenue against a staggering net loss of $712 million.

While Trump has made Truth Social his main communications platform, it doesn’t seem to have helped his company in any way. A $6 billion merger with TAE Technologies, a fusion power company, in December to create one of the first publicly traded nuclear fusion companies gave Trump Media stock only a brief boost.

As of February, the company was considering spinning off Truth Social in another merger with Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp., a shell company designed for mergers. The new interim CEO of Trump Media, Kevin McGurn, happens to be the CEO of Texas Ventures. While Trump Media’s news release didn’t mention the merger, it seems like Trump might dump his once-promising cash cow pretty soon.

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Kash Patel Loses Major Lawsuit About His Partying Habits

The loss comes right after Patel sued The Atlantic over a story about his partying habits.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a podium
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A federal judge has thrown out FBI Director Kash Patel’s defamation claim against former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi.

Patel claimed that Figliuzzi slandered him during interviews on MS NOW, where the legal commentator said that Patel had “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor” of the bureau’s Washington headquarters. That, according to Patel, was not technically true.

Figliuzzi counterargued that the embellishment was sarcastic—a mode of protected speech—and the judge agreed.

“The Court finds that Figliuzzi’s statement is rhetorical hyperbole that cannot constitute defamation,” U.S. District Court Judge George Hanks Jr. wrote in his Tuesday decision. “Accordingly, Dir. Patel has failed to state a claim against Figliuzzi, and his lawsuit must be dismissed.”

Figliuzzi further claimed that the lawsuit was intended to silence him and other criticism of the FBI director, an abusive litigation strategy known as SLAPP, or strategic lawsuit against public participation.

But Figliuzzi’s tongue-in-cheek commentary wasn’t far from the truth: Patel has already sparked several scandals in his position due to his wild habits. Over the last year, Patel has wantonly flown around the country with FBI jets on the taxpayer’s dime. His trips have included a jaunt to Las Vegas, a trip to Nashville, and at least one widely publicized instance in which he flew to Penn State to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, who was performing at a wrestling event.

Patel also ruffled feathers when he appeared at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where he was caught on video chugging beer and whooping it up with the U.S. men’s hockey team. (He later insisted he was celebrating with his “friends.”)

But the former conspiracy podcaster is trying to litigate his way out of the reports. On Monday, Patel sued The Atlantic, demanding $250 million after the magazine issued a damning report citing numerous internal sources familiar with the director’s drinking habits, which reportedly go “far beyond the occasional beer” and may be contributing to Patel’s erratic, paranoid behavior.

“FBI officials and others in the administration have privately questioned whether alcohol played a role in the instances in which he shared inaccurate information about active law-enforcement investigations, including following the murder of Charlie Kirk,” The Atlantic reported.

Donald Trump, a famed teetotaller, has not been happy with the reports. The president reportedly called Patel after the Olympics stunt to express his unhappiness with the scene.

The result could soon see Patel out of the Trump administration entirely.

“We’re all just waiting for the word” that Patel has been fired, one FBI official told The Atlantic’s Sarah Fitzpatrick.

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DOJ Pulls Embarrassing 180 in One of Trump’s Revenge Cases

The Department of Justice issued subpoenas in a case against one of Donald Trump’s supposed enemies—and then immediately walked them back.

Former CIA Director John Brennan walks
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images
Former CIA Director John Brennan

The Department of Justice rescinded a number of subpoenas Monday, just days after they were issued as part of the agency’s nascent perjury case against former CIA Director John Brennan.

Over the weekend, prosecutors issued subpoenas requiring witnesses to testify before a grand jury in Washington. This came as a surprise to some veteran prosecutors, as witnesses will typically be interviewed by the FBI before they are brought before a grand jury, according to The New York Times.  

The DOJ did not offer an explanation for the rescission Monday. Law enforcement indicated that they had opted to schedule voluntary interviews instead. 

Last week, Maria Medetis Long, chief of the national security section for the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami, was removed from the investigation after she reportedly expressed doubts about the probe. The department then brought in Joseph diGenova, a Trump loyalist who has been outspoken about Brennan’s alleged guilt, to take over the case. He was sworn in on Monday, so it’s unclear whether he was involved in the decision to issue subpoenas. 

The prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida are looking into allegations that Brennan lied to Congress about his role in crafting an intelligence assessment about Russian efforts to interfere on Donald Trump’s behalf in the 2016 presidential election. The U.S. attorney’s office in southern Florida has already issued 30 subpoenas as part of a sprawling conspiracy investigation into Trump’s perceived political enemies. Those cases are set to land on the desk of the same judge who handed the president a get-out-of-jail free card: Aileen Cannon.

This sudden rescission is part of a wider trend of unprecedented prosecutorial missteps by Trump’s Department of Justice, undermining numerous civil and criminal cases. 

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Billionaire Investor Sues Trump Crypto Firm Over “Criminal Extortion”

Justin Sun is suing World Liberty Financial after investing millions.

Justin Sun speaks at a conference
Edwin Koo/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Justin Sun, a Chinese national accused of fraud who invested $45 million in President Trump’s crypto firm after his election victory, is now suing the shady venture, which he says is “on the brink of collapse.” 

Sun’s lawsuit alleges that the company unjustifiably froze all of his tokens, blocking him from voting on any proposals, and threatened to burn them. 

Sun noted that he remains an “ardent supporter of President Trump and his Administration’s efforts to make America crypto friendly,” regardless of the lawsuit, even asserting that Trump might not have known, and would have blocked the move if he did.  

“I have tried in good faith to resolve this situation with the World Liberty project team without resorting to litigation. But the project team has refused my requests to unfreeze my tokens and restore my rights as a token holder. They have left me with no choice but to turn to the courts,” he wrote Tuesday on X. 

Sun’s lawsuit also alleges “criminal extortion,” claiming that World Liberty attempted to force ⁠Sun to mint and push its dollar-pegged stablecoin, USD1, on his TRON blockchain network. When Sun refused their advances, WLF retaliated against him, the lawsuit states. WLF has yet to comment. 

This isn’t Sun’s first time dipping his toe into the waters of questionable crypto investment schemes. In 2023, he was charged with marketing unregistered securities and “fraudulently manipulating the secondary market” for a cryptocurrency token “through extensive wash trading,” which, as Popular Information puts it, is “the simultaneous or near-simultaneous purchase and sale of a security to make it appear actively traded without an actual change in beneficial ownership.” He was also charged with paying B-list celebrities like Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, and Lindsey Lohan to endorse his crypto token “without disclosing their compensation.” But that all went away when Trump came back into office and asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to end the case. Now it seems like Sun is getting a taste of his own medicine. 

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MAGA Loses It as Trump’s Redistricting Plot Backfires

Republicans are disturbed they’re losing the fight they started, following a major win in Virginia.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
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Virginians voted Tuesday to redraw their state’s congressional map, approving a ballot measure to give Democrats as many as four additional seats. Republicans are flipping their lids.

Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham called the result a “Total travesty!!” on X, while MAGA pundit Juanita Broaddrick said, “No fucking way this is legit.” Right-wing troll Phillip Buchanan, known as Catturd on X, said, “What a fcking joke.”

Republican politicians also went into hysterics, with House Speaker Mike Johnson accusing Democrats of showing “how far they will go to break the law, ‘wage warfare,’ and disenfranchise millions of voters in order to force their unwanted, radical agenda down the throats of every American.”

Former Trump Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin took a shot at President Obama, who had thanked Virginia voters for “showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back.”

“Disenfranchising millions of voters and forcing 45% of Virginians to be represented by 1 congressional district and 55% represented by 10 is now ‘standing up for Democracy.’ Is that ‘equity’?” McLaughlin complained on X. “What a farce.”

Islamophobe and Donald Trump confidant Laura Loomer also blamed Obama.

“Democrats are stealing Virginia, compliments of Barack Hussein,” Loomer posted. “Virginia is about to become uninhabitable.”

Conservatives started this fight last year when Trump started pushing Republican-led states to redistrict in order to save his neck from a Democratic Congress. Trump said that Texas Republicans were “entitled to five more seats,” and the state’s GOP obliged. Republicans in Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio all followed suit.

Democrats fired back first in California, and now they have won a 51–49 percent vote in Virginia in a rebuke to Trump and the Republican Party. The GOP can cry disenfranchisement and gerrymandering all they want, but they have only themselves to blame, and Democrats now have a much stronger chance of retaking Congress in November’s midterm elections.

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