Democratic Congressman, 80, Dies in Office After Announcing Reelection
Democratic Representative David Scott had a terrible habit of not voting in elections.
Democratic Representative David Scott of Georgia has passed away at the age of 80.
Scott has spent 50 years in politics, and was set to run for a 13th term in George’s 13th congressional district this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, despite a visible decline in his mental acuity.
One of his primary opponents, Georgia state Representative Dr. Jasmine Clark, discovered last November through a public records request that Scott has not voted in the past six consecutive elections, including the 2024 presidential election.
“Our right to vote is sacred and constantly under attack. I cannot fathom any elected official asking his constituents for their votes every two years without even bothering to go vote himself,” Clark posted on X at the time, claiming that Scott wasn’t even a resident of the district.
There have been other signs of concern. In February of last year, Scott gave a long, incoherent speech about tariffs on the House floor before his microphone was cut off. In December 2024, just after he was reelected, Scott cursed at a photographer for taking his picture while being pushed in a wheelchair outside of the Capitol.
Scott’s mental and physical state was well-known on Capitol Hill, and his decision to run again in 2024 shocked colleagues, staff, and lobbyists. Many of them told Politico in February of that year that the then-ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee had issues with detailed conversations and often had to rely on a script.
Scott is the fourth Democratic member of Congress to pass away since the beginning of Trump’s term, joining Representatives Gerry Connolly, Sylvester Turner, and Raúl Grijalva. All of them were over the age of 70 representing safe Democratic districts.
This story has been updated.