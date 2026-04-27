Supreme Court Hands Republicans Massive Win With Texas Voting Map
Republicans just got another helping hand from the Supreme Court in the redistricting war.
The Supreme Court has given the Texas GOP a gerrymandering victory—just one week after the Democratic gerrymandering victory at the polls in Virginia.
In a 6–3 decision along ideological lines on Monday, the Supreme Court reversed a lower district court ruling that blocked Republican redistricting efforts in Texas and reinstated a map designed to help Republicans add more seats to Congress. This new map could potentially flip five Texas House seats from blue to red, which could help Republicans maintain their paper-thin majority in the midterms.
The party that freaked out and called foul after Virginia’s redistricting referendum will now celebrate its own victory—although it’s unclear how much it will really help them given President Donald Trump’s massively unpopular tenure.