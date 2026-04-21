Trump and MAGA Freak Out as Virginia Votes on New Congressional Map
Virginia has a major chance to swing the balance of power in the House of Representatives.
President Trump and his MAGA coalition are beginning to panic as the threat of a successful Democratic redistricting vote on Tuesday in Virginia looms over them.
“This is what they’re going to be doing.… If [the Democrats] get additional House seats, at some point, if they get these additional seats they’re gonna be making changes at the federal levels,” Trump warned on a tele-rally call with Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday.
The ballot measure to redraw the congressional map could give the Democrats a greater chance to regain control of the House of Representatives, giving them potentially four more seats. Under the new map, Virginia Democrats could hold every House seat except for one.
That would in turn have massive implications for the president’s agenda, which he—and the rest of his supporters—are very concerned about.
Fox News’s Brit Hume lamented the effort as one not to ensure fairness but to “ensure Democrats have many more seats than they do now.”
MAGA muse Steve Bannon shared an even bleaker diagnosis.
“This is their plan.... Not just, are they going to take power and use these four seats to impeach Trump? But they’re going to use this as a template for the rest of the country. It’s coming,” Bannon said on the Monday episode of his War Room podcast. “These Democrats are demonic.… If they weren’t demonic, wouldn’t they show you the map? Wouldn’t they walk you through the logic?”
Each of these comments ignores that these redistricting wars started with Texas Republicans doing the bidding of Trump last year.
Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.