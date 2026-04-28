Missing GOP Rep. Breaks His Silence After Being MIA for Over a Month
Representative Thomas Kean Jr. has finally released a statement.
New Jersey Representative Tom Kean Jr. has finally addressed the public regarding his multiweek absence from Congress.
“I want to thank my constituents and colleagues for their patience as I address a personal medical issue,” Kean said in a statement posted on X Monday evening. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon. I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent.
“I take my responsibilities seriously and have a strong record of showing up and delivering, which makes this absence all the more difficult,” Kean continued, thanking his congressional team for keeping his office in motion—despite his prolonged absence—and offering gratitude for the “patience” of his colleagues in the lower chamber.
Kean hasn’t voted on a single bill since March 5. Yet until yesterday, Kean and his staff never bothered to explain to his constituents why the 57-year-old lawmaker was missing in action.
The Garden State Republican only addressed public concern after members of his own party waged a small pressure campaign to make him speak.
GOP Representatives Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew—also from New Jersey—were unable to make contact with Kean. Van Drew told Politico last week that it had been “radio silence” from their colleague.
New York Republicans were similarly stumped in their efforts to call and text Kean, while other Republicans—such as Representative Don Bacon—were completely unaware of their ally’s absence until they couldn’t find him on the House floor.
“I was looking for him,” Bacon said last week. “I didn’t know it was that long.”
Their efforts culminated in a call between Kean and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who subsequently explained late last week that Kean had been dealing with an unspecified “personal health matter.”
Kean was elected to represent New Jersey’s 7th congressional district in 2022, and is months away from being thrust into a contentious midterm reelection cycle. He is currently unchallenged in the Garden State’s Republican primary, scheduled for June 2, but is likely to face tremendous opposition from Democrats come November.
Over the last several months, New Jersey’s 7th congressional district has shifted from a “lean Republican” advantage to a total toss-up, according to an analysis by the Cook Political Report.