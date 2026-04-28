Trump Begs Judge to Let Him Build Ballroom in Unhinged Court Filing
Donald Trump insists that his ballroom is a matter of national security.
The president is losing his grip over his proposed White House ballroom.
The Justice Department filed a bizarre legal motion Monday, taking on a tone—and punctuation—more akin to one of Donald Trump’s sprawling social media rants than a formal court document from the top law enforcement institution in the country.
Over the span of seven pages, the supposedly independent agency spewed insults at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which refused Monday to drop its lawsuit to halt construction of the proposed 90,000-square-foot White House addition.
In the legal filing, the DOJ calls the nonprofit “FAKE,” frames the organization’s attorney as “the lawyer for Barack Hussein Obama,” and accuses its staff of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
But it also places an odd and unusual emphasis on the ballroom, insisting that its immediate construction is a national security necessity due to the attack Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
“The fact that an assassin came mere seconds from shooting the President—along with his family, the bulk of his Cabinet, his senior staff, and the Washington press corps—lays bare that D.C. does not have a secure space for large high-profile events, or one able to ‘accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government,’” argued the Justice Department. “What he did on Saturday night could not have taken place in this new and highly secure facility!”
The notice continued that “as this weekend painfully confirms, all current and future Presidents need a secure large-event space now.”
The agency did not specify how the ballroom would offer better security than the Washington Hilton hotel, which also depends on the Secret Service to run its security operation for the annual press gathering.
The Connecticut Avenue hotel has several amenities that make it a favorite for executive branch functions, including a special entrance for the president as well as a dedicated holding room behind the stage that comes with a presidential seal embedded into the floor. The hotel’s event space can also hold more than 2,600 guests—and is significantly larger than the proposed ballroom.
Yet the DOJ filing further claims that, since the attack, the ballroom has received support from a “bipartisan chorus of legislators”—a vast overstatement that almost singularly refers to Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who has deferred to the MAGA agenda on several occasions.
The filing, signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, repeats the White House’s rhetoric that construction of the razed East Wing replacement would be “free of charge to the American Taxpayer.”
“Who could ever object to that?” the filing reads.
But it would not be free. Trump has repeatedly pledged that the space would be entirely funded by private donors, but as of this week has pushed Congress to sign a $400 million check for the ballroom’s construction. Several Republicans have backed the strategy, led by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham has claimed that the cost would be offset to taxpayers by leaning on national park user fees and custom fees.