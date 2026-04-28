Lindsey Graham Freaks Out Over Brutal Fact-Check on Trump’s Ballroom
Donald Trump’s ballroom wouldn’t actually have helped with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Senator Lindsey Graham spiraled after he was faced with a simple question about his clueless campaigning for a new White House ballroom.
During a news conference Monday, a reporter asked the South Carolina Republican why he felt the failed attack on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner indicated the need for a White House ballroom at all. Especially considering that the WHCD was a “private event at a private location for a private organization,” and welcomed “twice as many guests as the White House ballroom would hold.”
“So, why do you find it appropriate to link these two events so closely?” the reporter asked.
“Well, I find it appropriate if you’re gonna have the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, the speaker of the House, and half the Cabinet in the room, the room matters,” Graham said. “And the idea that you can’t do this in the ballroom will be up to the Correspondents’ Association.”
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been held at the Washington Hilton for the last 50 years. No one is arguing that this venue did not face glaring security issues, but that doesn’t mean members of the press should expect Trump—who regularly antagonizes the media—to roll out the red carpet for their yearly dinner. The construction of a White House ballroom would not address security concerns about this event in the slightest.
Still, Graham spoke about the ballroom as if it were the only solution to event planning in our troubled society. He announced he was pushing a bill to use $400 million of public funds (a.k.a. taxpayer dollars) to complete the construction project.
“We’re gonna have to accommodate the times in which we live. There are people out there that are nuts being driven to take up violence as an acceptable outcome in too many people’s opinion,” he said. “So no, we’re gonna build this facility. And I would suggest to the next president: ‘Don’t go to the Hilton!’
“The problem is you don’t have a choice. We’re gonna give people that choice,” he added, meaning the president, his lackeys, and his guests. Graham’s pleading comes as the Department of Justice has moved to squash a lawsuit challenging the massive construction.
It seems that Graham is merely offering his own dramatic reading of the lines fed to every Trump sycophant. Just hours after the shooting, some of the president’s most fervent MAGA supporters were already posting about the urgent need for a ballroom.
Journalist Molly Jong-Fast summed up the sudden ballroom mania on X: “When all you have is a ballroom everything looks like a nail,” she wrote.