Lindsey Graham Freaks Out Over Brutal Fact-Check on Trump’s Ballroom

“So, why do you find it appropriate to link these two events so closely?” the reporter asked.

“Well, I find it appropriate if you’re gonna have the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, the speaker of the House, and half the Cabinet in the room, the room matters,” Graham said. “And the idea that you can’t do this in the ballroom will be up to the Correspondents’ Association.”

A reporter points out to Lindsey Graham that WHCD is a private event for a private organization that’s not held by the WH and had twice as many guests as the proposed ballroom would hold.



Graham: WE’RE GOING TO BUILD THIS FACILITY! THE NEED IS REAL. pic.twitter.com/nqy3Ckrp6H — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2026

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been held at the Washington Hilton for the last 50 years. No one is arguing that this venue did not face glaring security issues, but that doesn’t mean members of the press should expect Trump—who regularly antagonizes the media—to roll out the red carpet for their yearly dinner. The construction of a White House ballroom would not address security concerns about this event in the slightest.