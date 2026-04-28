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Deranged Trump Rants Edited Out of 60 Minutes Interview After Shooting

CBS news didn’t air some particularly troubling rants from President Trump in its interview following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

President Donald Trump points to himself while speaking in the White House briefing room
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President Donald Trump at a White House press briefing shortly after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, on April 25

CBS News’s 60 Minutes cut out large portions of its interview with President Trump in which he rambled about his ballroom, how hot his Secret Service agents are, and how the No Kings protests are just like the Ku Klux Klan.

An analysis by Decoding Fox News revealed that many portions of the interview, which took place Sunday following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, simply never made it to air.

When CBS’s Norah O’Donnell asked Trump plainly why so many people seemed to want to kill him, Trump pivoted to his usual laundry list of accomplishments, like how the U.S. is the “hottest country in the world,” before going off the rails.

“They emptied our prisons into our country. They have mental institutions, insane asylums, into our country. And I don’t know if that’s controversial to say we have to move those people out, but we have and, but it is from the standpoint you’re doing something and you’re doing something that’s good,” he said. “Things like, men playing in women’s sports, I’m against it. Things like transgender for everyone. I’m against that. There’s so many things that I’m against. I don’t think they’re controversial. I think the other side is controversial, but I do a lot of things and I get things done.”

That wasn’t included in the interview that aired on the network. CBS also cut out the president’s massive rant against the No Kings protests. His broadcast answer was, “Well the, you see the reason you have people like that is you have people doing ‘No Kings’. I’m not a king. What am I, if I was a king, I wouldn’t be dealing with you.” His actual answer was much more troubling.

“You know, I’m not a king.… I see these No Kings which are funded just like the [Southern Poverty Law Center] was funded. You all that Southern Laws, financing the KKK and lots of other radical, terrible groups. And then they go out and they say, Oh, we’ve got to stop the KKK. And yet they give them hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars. They work. It’s a total scam run by the Democrats. It shows you that, like Charlottesville, Charlottesville was all funded by the Southern Law,” Trump said—a completely outrageous claim given that neo-Nazis and white supremacists like Richard Spencer and Nick Fuentes were there. “That was a Southern Law deal too. And it was done to make me look bad. And it turned out to be a total fake. It basically was a rigged election. This was a part of the rigging of the election.”

Trump also claimed that CBS paid him $38 million in his settlement against the network for their editing of a Kamala Harris interview. They actually agreed to send $16 million to his presidential library.

“I’ve also won a lot of money from fake news media where they write falsely about me. And not that I want to sue people because I don’t. But I bring lawsuits against the fake news and brought lawsuits against your network, and you paid me $38 million because you did something that was so horrible with Kamala,” he said.

The edits CBS made here are severe, and depict a man who is much more petulant and incoherent than the broadcast would suggest. Read the entire transcript in full here.

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Missing Republican Representative Insists He’s Doing Just Fine

Representative Thomas Kean Jr. has finally released a statement.

Representative Thomas Kean Jr.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

New Jersey Representative Tom Kean Jr. has finally addressed the public regarding his multiweek absence from Congress.

“I want to thank my constituents and colleagues for their patience as I address a personal medical issue,” Kean said in a statement posted on X Monday evening. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon. I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent.

“I take my responsibilities seriously and have a strong record of showing up and delivering, which makes this absence all the more difficult,” Kean continued, thanking his congressional team for keeping his office in motion—despite his prolonged absence—and offering gratitude for the “patience” of his colleagues in the lower chamber.

Kean hasn’t voted on a single bill since March 5. Yet until yesterday, Kean and his staff never bothered to explain to his constituents why the 57-year-old lawmaker was missing in action.

The Garden State Republican only addressed public concern after members of his own party waged a small pressure campaign to make him speak.

GOP Representatives Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew—also from New Jersey—were unable to make contact with Kean. Van Drew told Politico last week that it had been “radio silence” from their colleague.

New York Republicans were similarly stumped in their efforts to call and text Kean, while other Republicans—such as Representative Don Bacon—were completely unaware of their ally’s absence until they couldn’t find him on the House floor.

“I was looking for him,” Bacon said last week. “I didn’t know it was that long.”

Their efforts culminated in a call between Kean and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who subsequently explained late last week that Kean had been dealing with an unspecified “personal health matter.”

Kean was elected to represent New Jersey’s 7th congressional district in 2022, and is months away from being thrust into a contentious midterm reelection cycle. He is currently unchallenged in the Garden State’s Republican primary, scheduled for June 2, but is likely to face tremendous opposition from Democrats come November.

Over the last several months, New Jersey’s 7th congressional district has shifted from a “lean Republican” advantage to a total toss-up, according to an analysis by the Cook Political Report.

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James Comey’s Daughter Lands Major Win in Lawsuit Against Trump

The Department of Justice fired Maurene Comey in July with little justification.

Maurene Comey walks outside a courthouse
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A federal judge has rejected the Department of Justice’s attempt to dismiss former U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey’s lawsuit challenging her wrongful termination.

Comey alleged that she’d been improperly terminated in July “solely or substantially” because her father is former FBI Director James Comey, a target of President Donald Trump’s reckless revenge scheme.

When she was terminated from her position at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, the notice simply cited Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which “vest[s]” the “executive Power” in the president.

Rather than challenge Comey’s allegations outright, the Department of Justice argued that she could not bring her claim to federal court but instead needed to go through the Merit Systems Protection Board. That board was established by the Civil Service Reform Act, or CSRA, of 1978.

In a 27-page order filed Tuesday, District Judge Jesse E. Furman rejected the government’s motion to dismiss the case. “Comey’s case does not fall within the purview of the CSRA’s scheme because she was fired pursuant to Article II of the Constitution, not pursuant to the CSRA itself,” Furman wrote.

Furman ordered the government to answer Comey’s claims within two weeks, and scheduled a pretrial conference in exactly one month.

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Top Senate Republicans Throw Trump’s Ballroom in Jeopardy

Trump’s White House ballroom is at risk—thanks to a few Republicans.

Senator Rick Scott speaking
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Florida Senator Rick Scott

President Trump is facing opposition to his ballroom from within his own party.

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida doesn’t think taxpayers should foot the hefty bill for the White House addition, telling NBC News that the project should be privately funded.

“I don’t know why you would do it” using taxpayer dollars “if it’s all funded,” Scott told NBC. “We have $39 trillion in debt. Maybe we ought to stop spending money.”

Senators Josh Hawley and Rand Paul agreed.

“I think that the donors should all be public, but I don’t know why, if you’ve got private donors who want to do it ... I prefer that to the taxpayer being on the hook,” Hawley said. “But I think it’s a separate question as to whether we need to authorize it.”

“I am always conservative and he already has the money,” Paul told NBC. “And I’m not against putting in reconciliation and doing a nominal amount. I’m not for funding the whole $500 million. I think he’s already raised the money through private means.”

The opposition could jeopardize Trump’s plan to push forward his ballroom. On Monday, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Katie Britt, and Eric Schmitt announced a bill to provide $400 million for Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House grounds.

Trump had initially said that the ballroom’s construction would be paid by private donations from corporations and wealthy individuals. Now costs have ballooned and the project includes an underground military installation, bomb shelters, and a hospital. Democrats are overwhelmingly against the project, arguing that it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars and needs congressional authorization.

“I have not seen a specific request with respect to the ballroom. But needless to say, we have to drive down the high cost of living. Life has become more expensive,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Monday. “Not a vanity project that resulted from the destruction—that was unauthorized—of the East Wing of the White House.”

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Feds Descend on Minneapolis to Pursue Right-Wing Fraud Theory

Federal agents have swarmed Minneapolis, targeting Somali-linked childcare centers.

Children sleep during nap time at a daycare.
Renee Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune/Getty Images
Children sleep during nap time at Minnesota Child Care in Minneapolis.

Federal agents returned to Minneapolis to raid day cares early on Tuesday morning.

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” said a Justice Department spokesperson. About 20 childcare centers were targeted, but no one was arrested, according to reporting from CBS News. Sources told Fox News that the targets were Somali-linked.

At least a dozen agents showed up at the Mini Childcare Center, one of the many day cares that right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley harassed while attempting to prove that Somali Americans were running an elaborate fraud scheme, a flimsy theory meant to target a minority population. It was picked up by the Trump administration nonetheless, with the president escalating his hateful rhetoric about how Somalis don’t belong in the country and slandering Somali American Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar in the process. None of the day cares Shirley harassed have been found fraudulent.

Even still, federal agents are back just months after 2,000 of them flooded the streets of Minneapolis in Operation Metro Surge—killing Renee Good and Alex Pretti and abusing and detaining thousands of immigrants. Like Shirley, they left empty-handed after descending upon a day care at 6 a.m. this morning.

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Trump Makes Unhinged Plea to Judge to Let Him Build Ballroom

Donald Trump insists that his ballroom is a matter of national security.

Donald Trump purses his lips while walking into the White House press briefing room
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The president is losing his grip over his proposed White House ballroom.

The Justice Department filed a bizarre legal motion Monday, taking on a tone—and punctuation—more akin to one of Donald Trump’s sprawling social media rants than a formal court document from the top law enforcement institution in the country.

Over the span of seven pages, the supposedly independent agency spewed insults at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which refused Monday to drop its lawsuit to halt construction of the proposed 90,000-square-foot White House addition.

In the legal filing, the DOJ calls the nonprofit “FAKE,” frames the organization’s attorney as “the lawyer for Barack Hussein Obama,” and accuses its staff of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

But it also places an odd and unusual emphasis on the ballroom, insisting that its immediate construction is a national security necessity due to the attack Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“The fact that an assassin came mere seconds from shooting the President—along with his family, the bulk of his Cabinet, his senior staff, and the Washington press corps—lays bare that D.C. does not have a secure space for large high-profile events, or one able to ‘accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government,’” argued the Justice Department. “What he did on Saturday night could not have taken place in this new and highly secure facility!”

The notice continued that “as this weekend painfully confirms, all current and future Presidents need a secure large-event space now.”

The agency did not specify how the ballroom would offer better security than the Washington Hilton hotel, which also depends on the Secret Service to run its security operation for the annual press gathering.

The Connecticut Avenue hotel has several amenities that make it a favorite for executive branch functions, including a special entrance for the president as well as a dedicated holding room behind the stage that comes with a presidential seal embedded into the floor. The hotel’s event space can also hold more than 2,600 guests—and is  significantly larger than the proposed ballroom.

Yet the DOJ filing further claims that, since the attack, the ballroom has received support from a “bipartisan chorus of legislators”—a vast overstatement that almost singularly refers to Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who has deferred to the MAGA agenda on several occasions.

The filing, signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, repeats the White House’s rhetoric that construction of the razed East Wing replacement would be “free of charge to the American Taxpayer.”

“Who could ever object to that?” the filing reads.

But it would not be free. Trump has repeatedly pledged that the space would be entirely funded by private donors, but as of this week has pushed Congress to sign a $400 million check for the ballroom’s construction. Several Republicans have backed the strategy, led by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham has claimed that the cost would be offset to taxpayers by leaning on national park user fees and custom fees.

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Lindsey Graham Freaks Out Over Brutal Fact-Check on Trump’s Ballroom

Donald Trump’s ballroom wouldn’t actually have helped with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at a podium next to a sign describing why Donald Trump's ballroom is needed for national security
Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham spiraled after he was faced with a simple question about his clueless campaigning for a new White House ballroom.

During a news conference Monday, a reporter asked the South Carolina Republican why he felt the failed attack on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner indicated the need for a White House ballroom at all. Especially considering that the WHCD was a “private event at a private location for a private organization,” and welcomed “twice as many guests as the White House ballroom would hold.”

“So, why do you find it appropriate to link these two events so closely?” the reporter asked.

“Well, I find it appropriate if you’re gonna have the president of the United States, the vice president of the United States, the speaker of the House, and half the Cabinet in the room, the room matters,” Graham said. “And the idea that you can’t do this in the ballroom will be up to the Correspondents’ Association.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been held at the Washington Hilton for the last 50 years. No one is arguing that this venue did not face glaring security issues, but that doesn’t mean members of the press should expect Trump—who regularly antagonizes the media—to roll out the red carpet for their yearly dinner. The construction of a White House ballroom would not address security concerns about this event in the slightest.

Still, Graham spoke about the ballroom as if it were the only solution to event planning in our troubled society. He announced he was pushing a bill to use $400 million of public funds (a.k.a. taxpayer dollars) to complete the construction project.

“We’re gonna have to accommodate the times in which we live. There are people out there that are nuts being driven to take up violence as an acceptable outcome in too many people’s opinion,” he said. “So no, we’re gonna build this facility. And I would suggest to the next president: ‘Don’t go to the Hilton!’

“The problem is you don’t have a choice. We’re gonna give people that choice,” he added, meaning the president, his lackeys, and his guests. Graham’s pleading comes as the Department of Justice has moved to squash a lawsuit challenging the massive construction.

It seems that Graham is merely offering his own dramatic reading of the lines fed to every Trump sycophant. Just hours after the shooting, some of the president’s most fervent MAGA supporters were already posting about the urgent need for a ballroom.

Journalist Molly Jong-Fast summed up the sudden ballroom mania on X: “When all you have is a ballroom everything looks like a nail,” she wrote.

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MAGA Defectors Convinced Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Was Staged

Some of Trump’s biggest former supporters are now questioning an assassination attempt on his life.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and Weijia Jiang, White House Correspondents’ Association president and CBS Senior White House Correspondent, stand in a line at a table during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and Weijia Jiang, White House Correspondents’ Association president and CBS senior White House correspondent, during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, on April 25

Right-wing commentators and conspiracy theorists have expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the attempted assassination at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. 

“Does anybody else just not care about the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting like at all,” said white nationalist and former Trump dinner guest Nick Fuentes. 

“Was this just a coincidence or another staged incident? Hours before the chaos, Karoline Leavitt told America to watch tonight because Donald Trump would bring the heat, and there would be ‘shots fired.’ Then suddenly, real shots were fired near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Tucker Carlson posited on his show. “Shots fired? The Secret Service rushes in and they let Trump continue to sit there? And now they’re going to resume the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and Trump still plans to deliver a speech?”

“I’m not saying this was staged to boost Trump’s tanking approval numbers, but it certainly looks odd,” Carlson continued. 

Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist  Alex Jones didn’t seem convinced the shooting was staged, but he still lent some credence to the idea, acknowledging that a lot of people he “really, really, really” respected who were “dead on on every other issue” believed it was. 

Former MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Green also raised questions regarding the alleged shooter’s manifesto. 

“Why does every shooter have a manifesto? Most shooter’s manifestos remain classified so they don’t inspire more would be shooter’s,” she wrote. “Why did they release Cole Allen’s manifesto almost immediately?”

This cloud of doubt on the right surrounding the correspondents’ dinner comes just over a week after Wired reported that a notable section of Trump’s base, including Carlson, believe the 2024 assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, was fake as well—suggesting eroding trust from those who were once his staunchest supporters. 

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WTF Was Kid Rock Doing on an Apache Helicopter With Pete Hegseth?

A new report says the defense secretary and the musician took a joyride, using taxpayer money of course.

Pete Hegseth bends over at the waist as he laughs at Kid Rock. Hegseth's wife smiles in the background.
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Kid Rock talks with Pete Hegseth at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, January 20, 2025.

Musician Kid Rock reportedly got an AH-64 Apache helicopter ride with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Monday morning.

Ryan Grim of Drop Site posted on X that the musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, flew to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia on his private jet for the ride. The helicopters usually fly with two pilots, but Ritchie and Hegseth each rode in their own helicopter with one pilot. Apache helicopters aren’t stationed at the military base, raising questions as to where these aircraft came from. A base spokesperson referred questions to Hegseth’s office, according to Grim.

Last month, two Apache helicopters flew over a “No Kings” protest in Nashville, Tennessee, and then performed maneuvers next to Ritchie’s mansion in the suburbs nearby, prompting an investigation and the air crews’ suspension. Days later, Hegseth lifted their suspension and announced that the soldiers would not be punished, posting “Carry on, patriots. 🇺🇸” on X.

Ritchie seems to be hanging out with Cabinet officials a lot these days, having taken part in a bizarre ice bath and workout video with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in February to promote his public health policy. The purpose of the alleged helicopter flights doesn’t seem to be national security, and as of 2022, an Apache helicopter costs $5,171 per hour to operate.

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Trump Judge Says Some Women Are Just a “Warm, Wet Hole”

Melissa Isaak is part of Donald Trump’s newly appointed class of immigration judges.

A sign for an immigration courtroom
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One of the Trump administration’s newest immigration judges said that some women are just a “warm, wet hole.”

Melissa Isaak, an Army veteran and reservist, was hired by the Justice Department on April 8 as a temporary immigration judge. She was permitted to begin hearing cases immediately, according to an announcement from the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

In 2007, Isaak graduated from Barry University School of Law, a low-ranked law school where less than half of recent grads passed the bar exam on their first try. Afterward, she joined the law firm Brock & Stout in Alabama for two years, and in 2009 began her own private practice, self-styled as a “divorce attorney for men,” where she has worked ever since.

She does not have any immigration court experience, but her name was attached to several high-profile, non-divorce cases. Isaak was a defense attorney for three of the January 6 Capitol rioters (she later withdrew from two of the cases), and she also helped Alabama Republican Roy Moore dismiss a defamation suit from a woman who said he molested her when she was 14. That legal saga is still ongoing—an appeals court overturned Moore’s multimillion-dollar win against his accuser late last week.

During an interview with pickup artist Anthony Dream Johnson in 2021, Isaak claimed that “there are two types of women.”

“There are good, solid, valuable women who are major assets to men, if you’re a good woman,” Isaak said. “And then there’s a warm wet hole.”

The following year, she gave a speech on the matter for Johnson’s manosphere convention, 21 Studios’ Make Women Great Again, titled “Divorcing Feminism.”

“If the only thing you have to offer a man is sex, that’s what you are,” Isaak said. “And guess what? Guess who else has a warm, wet hole? Every other woman out there. What a horrible existence.”

She compared that to a “real woman,” a subtype that she said was meant to “catapult a man.”

“We’re powerful women, we are, if we use it in the right way,” Isaak said, specifying the necessity to use that energy for men.

“I’ve had people get offended, and they say, ‘You know, it’s horrible that you say warm, wet hole.’ I mean, well, if you have one and it’s not warm and wet you might want to seek some gynecological intervention,” Isaak said to crickets.

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