Satellite Images Reveal Iran Has Destroyed Far More Than Trump Admits
The U.S. isn’t exactly winning the war like President Trump claims.
Satellite imagery has revealed that Iranian airstrikes have done much more damage to U.S. military bases, fuel depots, barracks, and other outposts than the Trump administration is letting on—even as the president and his Cabinet claim to be winning the war.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that at least 228 structures at U.S. military sites in the Middle East have been either partially damaged or totally destroyed by Iran since the beginning of the joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon. The Post reached this number by independently verifying satellite images released by Iranian state media.
The numbers are much higher than the Trump administration has publicly admitted, and the U.S. military has been forced to reduce staffing at many of the attacked sites.
“The Iranians have deliberately targeted accommodation buildings across multiple sites with the intent to inflict mass casualties,” image analyst William Goodhind told the Post. “It is not just equipment, fuel storage and air base infrastructure under fire, but also soft targets, such as gyms, food halls and accommodation.”
Seven U.S. service members have been killed in strikes and over 400 have been injured since the start of the war in February.
This reporting contradicts essentially everything Trump has said—and suggests that he severely underestimated Iran’s military capabilities before getting the country involved in another war in the Middle East.