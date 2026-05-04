The 9 Democratic Primaries to Watch Closely This Year

Though no polling has been conducted on the race, J.D. Ford appears most likely to win the crowded primary. The first and only gay member of the Indiana Senate, Ford has centered his campaign on affordability and his local name recognition. And he is committed to the fight, having given up his seat to challenge Spartz. “People are going to tell me that the 5th District is unwinnable,” Ford told the Indiana Capitol Chronicle. “I would just tell them, ‘Watch me.’”

Jackson Franklin, along with his two triplet brothers, serves as a combat medic in the Indiana National Guard. Franklin was deployed to Kosovo in 2023, and says he was inspired to run for office after seeing his fellow veterans refuse medical care because they couldn’t afford it. At 26, he’d be the youngest member of Congress if elected (the current title holder, Maxwell Frost, is 29). If Franklin’s presidential-sounding name doesn’t sell Hoosiers on his political panache, his policies might: A Bernie Sanders fan since age 15, he’s rejected all corporate money and pledged to fight against Washington lobbyists.

Another legitimate contender is Dylan McKenna, who works in technology sales and has already raised a surprisingly large amount of cash. McKenna was motivated to run after Renee Good’s killing in Minneapolis, and describes himself as “a boring dad trying to do the right thing.” There’s also chiropractor Steve Avit, who posts low-budget videos on Facebook about helping working families, and Phil Goss, who operates his family farm while somehow also managing a pub in Gdansk, Poland.