Trump Says America Is Full of Dummies—and MAGA Is Pissed
Donald Trump expressed support for H-1B visas, saying he needed to bring talented people into the country.
In spite of the Trump administration’s aggressive anti-immigration agenda, the president actually believes that America doesn’t have the homegrown talent to excel on its own.
Donald Trump made that much clear during an interview with Fox News Tuesday, ardently defending the H-1B visa, a costly program that allows skilled foreign workers a chance to temporarily work within the U.S., while boasting about America’s AI prowess in comparison to China.
“And does that mean the H-1B visa thing will not be a big priority for your administration? Because if you want to raise wages for American workers, you can’t flood the country with tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of foreign workers,” said host Laura Ingraham.
But that’s where the president disagreed, arguing that the country needs foreigners to fill American jobs in order to Make America Great Again.
“You also do have to bring in talent,” Trump said.
“We have plenty of talented people here,” pressed Ingraham.
“No you don’t, no you don’t,” Trump said. “No, you don’t have certain talents. And you have to—people have to learn.”
“You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory and we’re going to make missiles’—”, Trump continued before Ingraham interjected.
“How did we ever do it before?” she said, likely referring to the mass mobilization of American factory workers during World War II.
MAGA blasted the interview, furious at the president’s waffling nationalism and his apparent doubt in American excellence.
“I’m sorry but what the fuck is this?” wrote The Blaze’s Logan Hall. “American talent split the atom and went to the moon. American talent built everything the modern world takes for granted now. Give me a break. This is insanity.”
Republican politician and Lake County, Florida, Commissioner Anthony Sabatini warned that Trump’s rhetoric could make the GOP lose the midterms.
“We’ve never seen an administration crash & burn in its first year so badly—for no reason other than to appease donors & special interests,” Sabatini posted on X. “Trump has surrounded himself with the worst people.”
Other conservative commentators felt that Trump’s message was remarkably simple.
“Trump hates America and Americans,” tweeted the New York Post’s Kevin Bass. “This is the only explanation I can come up with for this pattern of behavior … He wants to import the third world to take Americans’ jobs.”
It’s a philosophy that Trump could have picked up from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who vehemently fought to keep the program when it came under fire from MAGA acolytes earlier this year. At the time, Musk argued that there is a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in the U.S.
Early-term opposition to the work visa temporarily married some figures on the left and the right, combining the likes of Laura Loomer with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the latter of whom called out Musk and other Silicon Valley billionaires for over-leveraging the work visa program to dump good-paying American jobs in favor of absurdly underpaid foreign labor. (Loomer went a more xenophobic route.)
Sanders’s office noted that in 2022 and 2023, “The top 30 corporations using this program laid off at least 85,000 American workers while they hired over 34,000 new H-1B guest workers.”