Who Tipped Off Fox News to FBI Raid of Democratic Leader’s Office?

NOW: An FBI raid is unfolding at the office of Virginia Democratic State Sen. Louise Lucas — and it’s already drawing serious attention.



Multiple people on the scene are reportedly being taken into custody as agents move through the area.



The office sits near several cannabis… pic.twitter.com/WIcn9xrzOy — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2026

According to Department of Justice rules, advance notice to the media requires approval at the highest levels.

“In order to promote the aims of law enforcement, including the deterrence of criminal conduct and the enhancement of public confidence, DOJ personnel, with the prior approval of the appropriate United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General, may assist the news media in recording or reporting on a law enforcement activity,” the DOJ’s Justice Manual states.

In another section, the manual states that “in cases where a search warrant or arrest warrant is to be executed, no advance information will be provided to the news media without the express approval of the appropriate United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General. This requirement also applies to operations in preparation for the execution of a warrant.”