Who Tipped Off Fox News to FBI Raid of Democratic Leader’s Office?
Fox News got suspiciously lucky being there right when the FBI raided the office of Virginia Senate Leader L. Louise Lucas.
Fox News was on the scene immediately when the FBI raided Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas’s legislative office in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Wednesday, and that may not have been by accident.
Portsmouth is in the southeastern corner of the state, far from Washington, D.C. or Fox’s headquarters in New York, and somehow, the network’s London correspondent, Alex Hogan, was able to capture federal agents entering Lucas’s office.
According to Department of Justice rules, advance notice to the media requires approval at the highest levels.
“In order to promote the aims of law enforcement, including the deterrence of criminal conduct and the enhancement of public confidence, DOJ personnel, with the prior approval of the appropriate United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General, may assist the news media in recording or reporting on a law enforcement activity,” the DOJ’s Justice Manual states.
In another section, the manual states that “in cases where a search warrant or arrest warrant is to be executed, no advance information will be provided to the news media without the express approval of the appropriate United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General. This requirement also applies to operations in preparation for the execution of a warrant.”
Both of these rules suggest that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche or one of his direct subordinates gave notice to Fox News before the FBI executed its search warrants Wednesday, suggesting that he wanted the case to get attention for partisan reasons. Lucas is not only a leading Democrat in Virginia, but she was instrumental in pushing for congressional redistricting in the state to favor Democrats.
President Trump was angered after Virginia passed a constitutional amendment to temporarily allow its congressional maps to be redrawn last month, and Blanche has demonstrated his willingness to use the full power of the DOJ to go after Trump’s enemies. And getting the right-wing media to cover an FBI raid on a Democratic politician is the perfect way to make Trump happy.