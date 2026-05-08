“Panic Mode”: Kash Patel Is in Full Meltdown Over Leaks to Reporters
Patel has ordered at least two dozen staffers to take polygraph tests.
FBI Director Kash Patel’s crashout over reports of his erratic behavior is reportedly affecting operations at his agency.
Patel ordered more than two dozen former and current members of his security team, as well as several information technology staffers, to submit to polygraph tests, two people familiar with the matter told MS NOW Thursday. The director was described as entering a “panic mode” in order to save his job after humiliating media reports described Patel’s temper tantrums and disappearing acts.
Speaking to host Nicolle Wallace on MS NOW’s Deadline: White House Thursday, Carol Leonnig, an investigative journalist for the outlet, explained how Patel’s actions had reverberated throughout his agency.
“This is sending a real chill through the FBI,” Leonnig said. “But even more worrisome to them, Nicolle, is the way in which Patel has not agreed to meet with lots and lots of other operational leaders in the bureau.
“This worries people because there’s a regular sort of line of threats and investigations that the bureau director needs to be briefed on, and needs some input on, of course. There are some decision points that he must be involved in, and this is worrying them.”
In response to the reports, Patel has walled himself off from some senior bureau leaders, and refused to meet with operational leaders this week, raising concerns that the director may be out of the loop. A spokesperson for the agency denied that Patel had withdrawn from meetings to MS NOW. He has also sued The Atlantic over the original story about his behavior and is reportedly investigating the journalist who wrote it.