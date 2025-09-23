Brazil’s Lula Warns U.N. About Rising Fascism Just Before Trump Speaks
The Brazilian president made a clear jab at Donald Trump before his big speech at the United Nations.
Left-wing Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or Lula, used his Tuesday speech at the United Nations to openly rebuke Trump’s retaliatory pro-Bolsonaro tariffs, his brazen attack on the sovereignty of Brazil and other South American states, and his entire strongman authoritarian ideology—all without saying his name.
Lula’s speech was right before Trump’s and it’s very likely that Trump heard every word.
“Attacks on sovereignty, arbitrary sanctions, and unilateral interventions are becoming the rule. There is a clear parallel between the multilateralism crisis and the weakening of democracy,” Lula said. “Authoritarianism is strengthened when we fail to act in the face of arbitrary acts. When the international society falters in defending peace, sovereignty and the rule of law. The consequences are tragic.”
Lula then turned to Trump’s support for Javier Bolsonaro, who Trump viewed as an understudy of sorts. Earlier this month, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced the far-right leader to 27 years in prison for plotting a military coup resembling January 6, sending his supporters to raid Brazil’s presidential palace, the Supreme Court, and Congress after his election loss to Lula. Trump has heavily tariffed Brazil and sanctioned top officials over the “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro.
“There is no justification for unilateral and arbitrary measures against our institutions and our economy. The aggression against the independence of the judiciary branch of power is unacceptable,” Lula continued. “Peace cannot be achieved with impunity. A few days ago … a former head of state was convicted of attacking the democratic rule of law. He was investigated, indicted, trialed and held accountable for his actions in a meticulous process.... Brazil sent a message to all aspiring autocrats and those who support them: our democracy, our sovereignty, are non-negotiable.”
Lula went on to call for the end to inequality and food insecurity, equal rights and protections for women, a reduction in arms spending, and more taxes on the wealthiest, noting that “poverty is as much an enemy of democracy as extremism.”
He also criticized the Trump administration’s unilateral, extrajudicial bombing of boats in the Caribbean sea that they believe to be Venezuelan drug boats.
“The comparison between crime and terrorism is worrying. The most effective way to combat drug trafficking is to cooperate to suppress money laundering and limit arms trade,” Lula said. “Using lethal force in situations that do not constitute armed conflict is tantamount to executing people without trial.... The path to dialogue must not be closed in Venezuela.”
He also stated that while Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel was “indefensible,” there was “nothing, absolutely nothing,” that justified the “ongoing genocide in Gaza.”
Trump seemed to have taken little from Lula’s impassioned, principled speech, as he vamped, blamed the previous administration for everything, and essentially told everyone they were going to hell.