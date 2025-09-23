Brazil’s Lula Warns U.N. About Rising Fascism Just Before Trump Speaks

“Attacks on sovereignty, arbitrary sanctions, and unilateral interventions are becoming the rule. There is a clear parallel between the multilateralism crisis and the weakening of democracy,” Lula said. “Authoritarianism is strengthened when we fail to act in the face of arbitrary acts. When the international society falters in defending peace, sovereignty and the rule of law. The consequences are tragic.”

Lula then turned to Trump’s support for Javier Bolsonaro, who Trump viewed as an understudy of sorts. Earlier this month, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced the far-right leader to 27 years in prison for plotting a military coup resembling January 6, sending his supporters to raid Brazil’s presidential palace, the Supreme Court, and Congress after his election loss to Lula. Trump has heavily tariffed Brazil and sanctioned top officials over the “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro.

“There is no justification for unilateral and arbitrary measures against our institutions and our economy. The aggression against the independence of the judiciary branch of power is unacceptable,” Lula continued. “Peace cannot be achieved with impunity. A few days ago … a former head of state was convicted of attacking the democratic rule of law. He was investigated, indicted, trialed and held accountable for his actions in a meticulous process.... Brazil sent a message to all aspiring autocrats and those who support them: our democracy, our sovereignty, are non-negotiable.”