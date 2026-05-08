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Virginia Vows to Fight Court Ruling Striking Down Democrats’ Map

Virginia’s Democratic leaders are promising to fight the state Supreme Court decision to block their redistricting referendum.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones speaks at a podium
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Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones

Virginia’s leadership is preparing to fight its state Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning Democrats’ redistricting referendum.

In a statement, Democratic state Attorney General Jay Jones called out the court’s decision as “putting politics over the rule of law.”

“This decision silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth, and it fuels the growing fears across our nation about the state of our democracy,” Jones said. “My team is carefully reviewing this unprecedented order and we are evaluating every legal pathway forward to defend the will of the people and protect the integrity of Virginia’s elections.”

Attorney General Jay Jones Statement Regarding Supreme Court of Virginia Decision in Redistricting Case RICHMOND, Va.- Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement in response to the Virginia Supreme Court decision in Virginia's redistricting case. "Today the Supreme Court of Virginia has chosen to put politics over the rule of law by issuing a ruling that overturns the April 21st special election on redistricting. This decision silences the voices of the millions of Virginians who cast their ballots in every corner of the Commonwealth, and it fuels the growing fears across our nation about the state of our democracy. As Attorney General, it is my job to enforce the laws on the books and defend the will of the people. Before the Court, my office clearly laid out both in filings and oral arguments that this constitutional amendment process and voter ratification occurred in a timely, constitutionally-compliant, and legally sound manner. The Republican-led majority of the Supreme Court of Virginia contorted the plain language of the Constitution and Code of Virginia to give it a meaning that was never intended, which allowed them to reach the wrong legal conclusion that fit their political agenda. The consequences of their error are grave. The strength and stability of our democracy depends on adherence to the rule of law, the execution of free and fair elections where every eligible voter can cast their ballots to choose their leaders, and public trust in the institutions that provide accountability and protect our democratic processes. This Court’s ruling follows a dangerous trend of tilting power away from the people. My team is carefully reviewing this unprecedented order and we are evaluating every legal pathway forward to defend the will of the people and protect the integrity of Virginia’s elections."

Senator Tim Kaine criticized the timing of the state’s Supreme Court ruling, saying, “If the Virginia Supreme Court had legitimate concerns about this referendum, the time to stop it would have been before three million Virginians cast their ballots.

“The U.S. Supreme Court eviscerates the Voting Rights Act in a lawsuit brought by a January 6 extremist and Southern states race to craft backroom deals disenfranchising minority voters and candidates. Meanwhile Virginia voters choose to stand up against national disenfranchisement only to see their votes cast into the trash by a 4–3 ruling,” Kaine added.

Meanwhile, Republican-led states across the country continue to gerrymander following President Trump’s demand for mid-decade redistricting and the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act last week. Most of those actions took or are taking place without state referendums, basically forcing through new congressional maps that disenfranchise Democrats and Black Americans.

One polling expert, Zachary Donnini of VoteHub, projects that barring any more court orders, nine Republican-led states will have successfully redrawn their maps this year, as opposed to one Democratic-led state. Thanks to a conservative-controlled Supreme Court, the GOP is stacking the deck and denying Black people representation.

X screenshot Zachary Donnini @ZacharyDonnini Decent chance we are looking at 9 pro-GOP redraws and 1 pro-Dem redraw between 2024 and 2026. 🔴 Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina vs. 🔵 California Gain of ~9 GOP seats from redraws in a neutral environment.
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MAGA Congressman Accused of Beating and Burning His Ex-Wife

Representative Max Miller has been accused of physical abuse by his ex-wife, the daughter of a sitting Republican senator.

Representative Max Miller holds up a fist at a campaign event
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Representative Max Miller in 2021

Trump-endorsed GOP Representative Max Miller has been accused of physically abusing his ex-wife Emily Moreno—daughter of GOP Senator Bernie Moreno—for years. Miller has denied the allegations.

Court filings obtained by the Daily Mail revealed that Emily is attempting to change their custody situation due to Miller’s “dangerous physical behavior” while their 2-year-old daughter was present. Moreno stated that Miller hit her during a custody exchange with their daughter in February, bruising Moreno’s arm and torso, as shown in photos obtained by the Mail. Moreno also claims that Miller threw a pot of boiling water on her in 2024 while their daughter was present.

Moreno also told the court that Miller “regularly speaks to me in an inappropriate, aggressive and demeaning manner, which is not in the best interest of our child.”

Miller and Moreno separated in 2024 and divorced in 2025.

Miller has faced similar accusations in the past. His ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, 49, alleged that he pushed her against a wall and slapped her after she accused him of cheating in 2020.

Miller blames his congressional colleague and former father-in-law for his current legal issues, and is framing his ex-wife as “malicious” due to her alleged bipolar diagnosis.

“It is unfortunate that @berniemoreno continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues,” he wrote Friday on X. “Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a stop to this, you can.”

Senator Moreno has yet to publicly respond.

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Samuel Alito Quoted Fake Data in His Ruling Gutting Voting Rights Act

Alito cited data provided by the Department of Justice that used faulty methodology.

U.S. Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. attends inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
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Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito relied on misleading data to support his ruling decimating the Voting Rights Act, The Guardian reported Friday.

In the court’s majority opinion, Alito claimed that the kind of racial discrimination that had prompted the creation of the Voting Rights Act no longer existed.

“Black voters now participate in elections at similar rates as the rest of the electorate, even turning out at higher rates than white voters in two of the five most recent Presidential elections nationwide and in Louisiana,” Alito wrote.

He was citing a friend-of-the-court brief submitted by the Department of Justice, which relied on a statistical methodology that is not preferred by experts in determining statewide voter turnout. The brief calculated Black and white voter turnout in Louisiana as a proportion of the total population of each racial group over the age of 18. This is generally considered a suboptimal method because it includes people who can’t vote, including noncitizens and people with felony convictions.

Experts typically prefer to consider voter turnout as a proportion of the citizen voting age population, or the eligible population. Using this methodology, The Guardian determined that Black voter turnout in Louisiana only exceeded white voter turnout in the 2012 presidential election.

Using the DOJ’s data, Alito also elided the fact that the racial voter gap is actually widening. In the three most recent presidential elections since Barack Obama was on the ballot, Black voter turnout has trailed white voter turnout, according to The Guardian’s analysis. In Louisiana, the disparity grew wider between 2016, 2020, and 2024.

Kevin Morris, a researcher at the Brennan Center for Justice, said that Alito’s claim is “simply not factual,” and that the turnout gap had “exploded” over the last three years.

Michael McDonald, a leading expert on voter turnout who teaches at the University of Florida, told The Guardian that relying on this “misleading” methodology was purposeful. “If I wanted to manipulate the numbers in a way that was favorable to the government’s interest, I would be using voting age population,” McDonald said.

“They had to fudge how they’re calculating the turnout rate to get there, and they’re not even taking into account margin of error, and all these other methodology issues about the current population survey to arrive at that number,” he said. “Someone knew what they were doing.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has opened the door for redistricting efforts across the country, as Republicans rush to redraw Democrat-led districts, many of which have majority-Black populations.

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Trump Throws Temper Tantrum When Asked About Gas Prices

Donald Trump lashed out at a Black female reporter, calling her question “stupid.”

Donald Trump raises his finger while speaking. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stands behind him.

Donald Trump either can’t or won’t face the music.

The president exploded at a Black female reporter Thursday who dared to question why he was so focused on his expensive Washington vanity projects while the rest of the country struggles to fill their gas tanks, deriding the query as “stupid” and the reporter who bothered to ask as a “horror show.”

“Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of war in Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now when gas prices soar?” asked ABC News’s Rachel Scott.

“You know why? Because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also,” the 79-year-old said.

Trump then went on to complain about the state of the nation’s capital, claiming that several iconic monuments—such as the Washington Monument and the Reflecting Pool—are “disgusting” and covered in dirt. Cleaning the landmarks, Trump said, would cost approximately $2 million.

“You probably don’t see dirt, but I do,” Trump told the reporter. “And that’s not what our country is about. Our country is about beauty, cleanliness, safety, great people. Not a filthy capital.

“Such a stupid question, if you ask me,” Trump continued. “We are fixing up the Reflecting Pond at the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, and you say, ‘Why are you fixing it up?’ Because you can understand dirt, baby, better than I can, but I don’t allow it.

“This is one of the worst reporters—she’s with ABC Fake News, and she’s a horror show. She’s saying, ‘Why would you bother fixing this up?’ Why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth out of the water in front of the Lincoln monument?” Trump said, turning to his entourage to mock the reporter while misstating the name of the site. “A question like that is a disgrace to our country.”

Elsewhere in Washington, Trump is building a “Triumphal Arc,” destroying some 13 historic buildings on the grounds of former psychiatric hospital St. Elizabeths in order to expand facilities for the Department of Homeland Security, and constructing a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that is likely going to cost taxpayers $1 billion (against his initial promises that it wouldn’t cost more than $200 million, and that it would be entirely funded by private donations).

Meanwhile, the cost of oil and gas is through the roof due to the ongoing war with Iran, which is costing the U.S. roughly $1 billion per day, according to initial estimates by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.54 per gallon, with large swaths of the country pushing $5 a gallon, according to the AAA’s price tracker. That’s about 50 percent higher than prices were before the war started. In some areas of California, such as Mono County, fuel costs are well above $7 per gallon.

Analysts have predicted that the high prices are probably here to stay, at least through the end of 2026, as the war in Iran drags on. Last month, Energy Secretary Chris Wright posited that costs could climb even steeper before midterms.

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MAGA War Hawks Rage Over Trump’s Proposed Iran Deal

A lot of President Trump’s base is pissed at him for considering the one-page agreement.

Donald Trump
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Iran war hawks are furious at the peace deal President Trump says is on the table. 

Commentators across the conservative spectrum expressed their distaste for reports of a one-page plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and enforce a temporary 30-day peace agreement until a larger deal is reached. 

“This would be a terrible deal. I hope the terms of any deal would be significantly stricter: No enrichment, ever. HEU to us stat. No more proxies. Turn on the internet,” said Hugh Hewitt, the conservative commentator who called the disastrous invasion of Iraq “one of the wisest” decisions made by former President George W. Bush. “President Trump never gives up leverage. Why would he start now with #Iran on the ropes?”

“If this regime remains in place, they will do all they can to continue moving forward with their agenda, funding terrorism, developing nukes and ballistic missiles,” Zionist Organization of America head Morton Klein told The Hill. “And if they’re so desperate for a deal, as President Trump keeps saying, why are we in a position to dictate to them what the deal has to be? I really don’t understand this.”

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board felt similarly. 

“It will be essential for Mr. Trump to hold firm, knowing that Iran has no need for domestic enrichment other than for a bomb, and that he can’t count on a change in regime behavior over time, a mistake Mr. Obama made,” they wrote on Wednesday. “He also can’t trust a future President to reimpose strict limits later. Mr. Trump has been unique in his willingness to confront Iran. The task in any deal is to secure full nuclear dismantlement while Mr. Trump is still in office. If Iran won’t do it, the President will have to make good on his threats.”

“If the Axios report is close to accurate, the Iranian regime will survive, the Iranian people will face even more extensive brutality, and the Israeli government could fall in the October election.  A disastrous result,” pro-Israel neoconservative and Fox News host Mark Levin wrote on Wednesday, making no mention of the death and displacement that this U.S.-Israeli war has already brought to thousands of Iranian and Lebanese civilians. “I also know that future presidents will not take military action to enforce an agreement, based on our past history and internal opposition, which will only grow worse given the evolving nature of the Democrat Party and the influences of the Marxists-Islamists.” 

While this supposed peace deal could certainly be another bluff to settle the markets, it’s also wholly possible that Trump has realized—as prices soar, civilians die, and Iran comes no closer to surrendering—that this war was a grave mistake. Yet this cadre of conservative voices would rather see even more violence than any kind of peace. 

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Trump Threatens to Nuke Iran as He Tries to Break Blockade

The president claims the ceasefire is still in place as the U.S. goes in a disturbing direction.

Donald Trump speaking as Tom Homan stands behind him
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump threatened to drop a nuclear bomb on Iran if it didn’t sign an agreement with the United States.

While speaking to the press outside of the White House on Thursday, Trump was asked if the ceasefire was still on despite the recent exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. and Iran traded attacks, with Iran reportedly attacking three U.S. warships with missiles, drones, and small boats, and the U.S. bombing an Iranian oil tanker and other targets in the coastal areas of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island. Trump said the ceasefire is still in place, but then went on a disturbing tack.

“They trifled with us today, we blew ’em away. They trifled, I call that a trifle. I’ll let you when there’s no cease—you won’t have to know. If there’s no ceasefire, you’re not gonna have to know, you’re just gonna have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran. And they better sign their agreement fast,” Trump said.

Trump then said that peace talks were going “very well, but they’re going to have to understand, if it doesn’t get signed, they’re gonna have a lot of pain. They’re gonna have a lot of pain. They want to sign it, I will tell you. They want to sign it a lot more than I do.”

Does “one big glow” refer to a nuclear bomb? It would have to refer to a massive bombing campaign, at the very least. Fox News reports that the U.S. struck several empty Iranian oil tankers Friday, suggesting that Trump is hoping bombs will coerce Iran into ending its closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump could be alluding to using nukes, or just talking big to try and intimidate Iran’s leadership. So far, though, Trump has not made any visible progress on ending the war, and the world economy continues to suffer as a result, with fuel prices staying high. Nuking Iran would only make things catastrophically worse.

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Virginia Supreme Court Overturns Democrats’ Massive Voting Map Victory

Virginia residents had voted to redraw the state’s congressional districts to give Democrats more seats.

Two signs stand on the sidewalk. One says, "Vote here," the other says, "Not yes by April 21st to stop the MAGA power grab"
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Voting signs in Arlington, Virginia

The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday overturned its state’s redistricting referendum, stalling Democratic efforts to gain more seats in the House.

Four justices on the seven-seat court bench voted in favor of overturning the high-stakes legislative effort, while three justices voted against doing so. The justices ruled that the Virginia legislature’s Democratic majority did not follow proper procedure in approving the referendum to redraw the commonwealth’s congressional maps before sending it to voters and, in doing so, “placed the cart before the horse.”

Voters narrowly passed the referendum last month. Roughly 50.3 percent of the state voted in favor, giving their representatives a chance to squeeze more Democratic seats in the U.S. House before midterms. The referendum passed despite a 2020 state policy that relegated redistricting to 10-year intervals aligned with the national census.

The new maps were expected to alter the state’s congressional split to overwhelmingly favor Democrats, switching from 6–5 to 10–1.

The president, in turn, was thrilled.

“Huge win for the Republican Party, and America, in Virginia,” Donald Trump posted to Truth Social shortly after the news broke. “The Virginia Supreme Court has just struck down the Democrats’ horrible gerrymander.”

The decision comes two days after FBI agents raided the business office of L. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, a senior leader in the Virginia Senate who played a key role in the redistricting effort. Sources that spoke with The New York Times claimed that the search was related to an investigation that began under former President Joe Biden, examining potential corruption tied to Lucas’s businesses.

Friday’s ruling effectively puts an end to the most watched redistricting effort in the nation, though it’s not the only attempted redrawing that has kneecapped Democratic hopes to gain more seats in Congress. In neighboring Tennessee, lawmakers approved a new map Thursday that will give Republicans all nine seats in the House, squeezing out the state’s last Democratic district and carving up the only majority-Black congressional district in the Big Bend State.

This story has been updated.

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Kash Patel in Full Meltdown Over Leaked Stories About His Drinking

Patel has ordered at least two dozen staffers to take polygraph tests.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a podium
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FBI Director Kash Patel’s crashout over reports of his erratic behavior is reportedly affecting operations at his agency.

Patel ordered more than two dozen former and current members of his security team, as well as several information technology staffers, to submit to polygraph tests, two people familiar with the matter told MS NOW Thursday. The director was described as entering a “panic mode” in order to save his job after humiliating media reports described Patel’s temper tantrums and disappearing acts.

Speaking to host Nicolle Wallace on MS NOW’s Deadline: White House Thursday, Carol Leonnig, an investigative journalist for the outlet, explained how Patel’s actions had reverberated throughout his agency.

“This is sending a real chill through the FBI,” Leonnig said. “But even more worrisome to them, Nicolle, is the way in which Patel has not agreed to meet with lots and lots of other operational leaders in the bureau.

“This worries people because there’s a regular sort of line of threats and investigations that the bureau director needs to be briefed on, and needs some input on, of course. There are some decision points that he must be involved in, and this is worrying them.”

In response to the reports, Patel has walled himself off from some senior bureau leaders, and refused to meet with operational leaders this week, raising concerns that the director may be out of the loop. A spokesperson for the agency denied that Patel had withdrawn from meetings to MS NOW. He has also sued The Atlantic over the original story about his behavior and is reportedly investigating the journalist who wrote it.

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Trump Gives Least Reassuring Answer Possible on Hantavirus Spread

Is the Trump administration prepared to respond to the hantavirus outbreak?

President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, May 7.
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President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (left) and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, on May 7.

President Trump was asked about the recent outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship, and his answer was not reassuring.

Speaking to press outside of the White House Thursday evening, Trump was asked if he had been briefed on the virus, and after calling the ABC News reporter who asked the question “fake news,” he said that yes, he had been. The reporter then asked what the president had learned in those briefings.

“Well, I think you’re going to be told everything, and you already have, uhhh, it’s very much, we hope, under control. There was the ship, and I think we’re gonna make a full report about it tomorrow. We have a lot of people, it’s a lot of great people are studying it. It should be fine, we hope,” Trump said.

The reporter then asked if Americans should be concerned that the virus was going to spread.

“I hope not. I mean, I hope not. We’ll do the best we can,” Trump responded.

Trump’s answer didn’t inspire a lot of confidence, especially considering how badly he handled the Covid-19 pandemic in the last year of his first term as president. His Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., happens to have laid off all of the cruise ship inspectors in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vessel Sanitation Program last year. The Trump administration also cut funding to study the hantavirus last year.

Trump has not given any detailed information on how he’s going to handle the recent outbreak. Let’s hope that this virus somehow gets contained, because if it spreads in the U.S., we’ll have an even worse pandemic.

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Trump Suffers Two Brutal Court Losses in Less Than 24 Hours

The courts have delivered major blows to two of Trump’s signature policies: tariffs and the “anti-woke” crusade.

Donald Trump speaking as Tom Homan stands behind him
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President Trump suffered two resounding legal losses on Thursday, as two separate federal judges decided that his 10 percent global tariff and DOGE’s anti-woke grant terminations were unlawful.

In a 2–1 decision, the Court of International Trade determined the president’s global tariff—announced in February after the Supreme Court rejected his “Liberation Day” tariffs—is unlawful due to his misrepresenting Section 122 of the Trade Act. Trump tried to claim that the phrase “balance-of-payments deficits” in the law is the same as a “trade deficit.” It is not, the court ruled.

“It is clear that Congress was aware of the differences in the words it chose,” the majority opinion explained. “The Government argues that in today’s world, the current account is the proper component for identifying a balance-of-payments deficit.… Problematically for the Government, and as discussed herein, Congress in 1974 identified the settlement, liquidity, and basic balance deficits as ‘balance-of-payments deficits.’”

It is unclear what the next steps are, although the tariffs were set to expire near the end of July.

Trump’s second loss came as a federal judge stated what we all already knew—that Elon Musk’s DOGE “blatantly used” race, gender, sexuality, and other markers to decide which grants and opportunities to kill.

“Treating Black civil-rights history, Jewish testimony about the Holocaust, the oft-forgotten Asian American experience, the shameful treatment of the children of Native tribes, or the mere mention of a woman as a marker of lack of merit or wastefulness is not lawful,” U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon wrote. The decision is a win for nonprofit organizations that had been under threat of or had already lost funding due to the DOGE cuts.

Trump has yet to comment on his legal defeats.

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