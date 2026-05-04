Trump Threatens States That Don’t Rig Their Midterm Elections
Trump is escalating pressure on states in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to gut the Voting Rights Act.
President Trump is insisting that states rig elections in Republicans’ favor—even if it means people have to vote multiple times until they win.
On Sunday night, Trump took to Truth Social and posted that “We cannot allow there to be an Election that is conducted unconstitutionally simply for the ‘convenience’ of State Legislatures.”
“If they have to vote twice, so be it. We should demand that State Legislatures do what the Supreme Court says must be done. That is more important than administrative convenience. The byproduct is that the Republicans will receive more than 20 House Seats in the upcoming Midterms! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.
Trump didn’t even bother to repeat the false Republican claim of widespread voter fraud, instead blatantly stating that his goal is additional congressional seats for the GOP. He hopes that these newly redrawn seats would mitigate or even prevent losses in November’s midterm elections.
All of this comes after the Supreme Court basically nullified the Voting Rights Act last week, throwing out decades of precedent and giving many Republican-led states the ability to redraw their districts and disenfranchise Black voters. States including Louisiana, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and others have either already started redrawing their congressional maps or are preparing to do so.
Democrats are scrambling to sue over these new maps, while also fighting efforts from the Trump administration to gain access to voter rolls in blue states. The midterms are six months away (sooner with early voting), and the Republican Party, led by Trump, is doing everything to rig the results in its favor other than reverse its unpopular policies.