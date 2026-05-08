Less Noted, Just as Radical: The High Court’s Rightward Economic Shift

One group, though, has been largely silent on the court’s direction and how to fight it. It is time for the progressive economic policy community to make court reform a “must do” governing priority for them too. No economic agenda is complete without a plan to fix the courts, because the same broken courts that are dismantling multiracial democracy are also a major structural obstacle to reining in corporate power and delivering economic relief for working Americans.

It’s not just that the Supreme Court is protecting President Trump. It is also standing in the way of any meaningful economic reform. Just like Chief Justice Roberts embarked on a decades-long crusade to dismantle the Voting Rights Act, under his leadership the court has also steadily worked to entrench our K-shaped economy. Citizens United flooded our politics with corporate money, making it harder to pass the laws that would curb corporate power in the first place.

For workers and consumers who try to fight back in court, the Roberts court has also spent decades systematically making it harder to enforce the existing laws on the books—including raising the bar to bringing antitrust suits, blessing fine-print forced arbitration clauses that deprive workers of their day in court, and gutting the class actions that once allowed ordinary people to pool their claims against powerful corporations. A recent National Bureau of Economic Research working paper tracked every economically significant Supreme Court case from 1953 to the present and found the partisan gap in pro-wealthy rulings has grown to 47 percentage points by 2022, up from near zero in the 1950s.