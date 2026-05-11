Trump, 79, Forgets He Accused Army of Stealing Gold From Fort Knox
Donald Trump and Elon Musk had talked a lot about auditing Fort Knox.
President Donald Trump can’t even keep track of his own conspiracy theories.
During an interview on Full Measure, host Sharyl Attkisson pressed Trump about his allegations that someone had stolen from the country’s gold reserve at Fort Knox.
“What happened to the audit of Fort Knox?” Attkisson asked.
After a long pause, Trump replied: “Which one are you talking about?”
Attkisson gently reminded Trump that shortly after he re-entered office, he and Elon Musk both discussed auditing Fort Knox. In fact, they both cast doubt—without providing a shred of evidence—on whether the more than 4,600 tons of gold was still there at all.
“Well, we wanted to go and knock on their door—Fort Knox, very thick door—and to see whether or not we have any gold in there. Cuz uh, we take a look at, it’s a very interesting question, yeah?” Trump said. “We played with that. I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox, cause they steal a lot.”
“No need to really do that though?” Attkisson asked, as if speaking to a child.
“Well, I don’t know, I think that it’s uh, I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime, I want to see if the gold is there. Which I’m sure it will be,” he said.
Trump appeared to have no memory of spreading rumors about the missing gold at Fort Knox, unable to really commit to them just a year later. This comes as concerns over Trump’s mental acuity have been mounting, and the president has insisted he’s aced all three of the dementia tests he’s been forced to take.