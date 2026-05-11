Trump, 79, Forgets He Accused Army of Stealing Gold From Fort Knox

“Well, we wanted to go and knock on their door—Fort Knox, very thick door—and to see whether or not we have any gold in there. Cuz uh, we take a look at, it’s a very interesting question, yeah?” Trump said. “We played with that. I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox, cause they steal a lot.”

“No need to really do that though?” Attkisson asked, as if speaking to a child.

“Well, I don’t know, I think that it’s uh, I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime, I want to see if the gold is there. Which I’m sure it will be,” he said.