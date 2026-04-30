Trump Nominates Fox News Contributor as Next Surgeon General
Nicole Saphier likely caught the president’s eye during one of her many appearances on Fox News.
President Donald Trump announced a new surgeon general nominee Thursday, and unsurprisingly, it appears to be someone that he’s seen make frequent appearances on Fox News.
In a post on Truth Social, the president announced that he had named Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to take the new post, calling her “a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention, while at the same time working with men and women on all other forms of cancer diagnoses and treatments.”
This is a developing story.