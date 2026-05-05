Trump Dumps Toxic Debris From His Ballroom Onto Public Golf Course
President Trump is taking toxic materials from the White House construction and dumping it onto a public golf course that he wants to take over next.
President Trump is dumping toxic debris containing lead and chromium from his East Wing demolition onto East Potomac Golf Links—raising more questions about the health and safety standards tied to his vanity project, and potentially putting golfers in harm’s way. And the president is doing this debris dumping while simultaneously preparing to massively overhaul the public golf course, as well.
The National Parks Service claims that the soil, even with the presence of lead, is not excessively toxic, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department telling The New York Times that the soil has been tested “multiple times by multiple parties, and this project passed all standards set by law.” But doubts remain.
“There’s no safe level of exposure to lead; it’s one of the most toxic elements we know of,” Harvard exposure assessment professor Joseph G. Allen told the Times. “One of the risks you have to think about with lead is that it doesn’t just stay outside in soil.… We track it on our shoes. So depending on where the soil was placed, golfers and other people could track it indoors.
“We knew that the demolition of the East Wing and the changes to East Potomac were legally toxic; now we know they’re environmentally toxic as well,” said Democracy Defenders Fund executive chair Norm Eisen, who is representing the DC Preservation League in a lawsuit against the dumping and against Trump’s takeover of the public golf course. The group recently sought a temporary restraining order on construction and tree removal at the course, but its request was denied.