Federal Judge Blasts “Untrustworthy” DOJ Over Gender Affirming Care

“DOJ has proven unworthy of this trust at every point in this case. It has misrepresented and withheld information to both this Court and the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas,” McElroy said in her ruling, and accused the government of forum shopping, or choosing a friendly district court to get a favorable ruling.

“It did so in an obvious effort to shield it’s recent investigative tactics—previously rejected by every other court to review them—from this Court’s review, in favor of a distant forum that DOJ deems friendly to its political positions,” McElroy’s ruling said.

The Trump administration is targeting transgender and gender-affirming care around the country, and has tried to subpoena other medical providers to get the same information, with mixed results. As a result, the DOJ has moved some of its legal efforts to Texas. In this case, another judge intervened to shoot them down, but what will happen next time?