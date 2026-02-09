Ghislaine Maxwell Refuses to Answer a Single Question About Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice was deposed by Congress—and she pleaded the Fifth Amendment.
Convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer a single question during her virtual deposition with the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
“Unfortunately, she had an opportunity today to answer questions that every American has, questions that would be very important in this investigation, and she chose to invoke her Fifth Amendment,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said.
This is a departure from the norm for Maxwell, as she was quite talkative in her July interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and in a more recent habeas petition claimed that 29 of Epstein’s friends had been “protected” by the Justice Department by way of “secret settlements.”
“After months of defying our subpoena, Ghislaine Maxwell finally appeared before the Oversight Committee and said nothing,” Democratic Oversight Committee member Robert Garcia said. “She answered no questions and provided no information about the men who raped and trafficked women and girls.”
Maxwell continues to serve out her 20-year sentence while members of Congress begin viewing unredacted files on Monday—and while Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton prepare for their own private depositions.