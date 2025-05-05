How the United States Lost the Rare Earth Materials War to China

The situation exposes a glaring vulnerability for U.S. production ambitions. MP Materials, America’s only rare earth mine, shipped over 80 percent of its output to a Chinese firm over the past few years. Not by choice—but because the U.S. lacks domestic capacity and expertise to process MP’s output. They themselves have yet to figure out how to make use of most of their production, although they have made steps to diversity.



Now, facing retaliatory Chinese tariffs, MP lost more than 80 percent of its market. Their defiant promise of “reindustrializing the rare earth supply chain” is bold, but without substantial investment, government backing, or a new customer, their future is uncertain at best. The conclusion is hard to avoid: There are no viable alternatives to Chinese rare earths in the near term.

But all is not lost. As our real-estate-steeped president should know, legacy infrastructure can be replaced by smarter design. Our opportunity lies not in replication, but in reinvention. We can build new supply chains that are cleaner, more efficient, and more resilient. This is our Ray Kroc moment.



And we’re not starting from zero. Venture markets are waking up to investment in rare materials. Boston Metal is pioneering cleaner refining techniques that could unlock mineral deposits once considered uneconomic. Noveon Magnetics and Momentum Technologies are enhancing their capacity to make magnets and processing materials domestically—albeit on a small scale. Newlab is bridging U.S. and Middle Eastern capital to back a new generation of mining and materials entrepreneurs.



Still, new technology alone won’t solve the challenge. We need to invest in people. Fewer than 700 students in the U.S. are enrolled in mining-related fields today. That’s not a pipeline—it’s a warning. We need new programs, new professors, and global experts teaching the next generation how to extract, refine, and process the materials that power modern economies.



We must also reduce regulatory duplication and build a federal workforce that understands material flows, mining and industrial policy. That may mean carving out a new agency within the Department of Commerce or Interior—one that can vet credible projects and distinguish industrial strategy from opportunism. Right now, too many companies are mining resources in Washington, D.C., not in the ground. And as the federal government doesn’t understand the market dynamics outside of pockets in the Defense Department and Energy, we’re beholden to companies that are focused on their own pockets rather than the interests of the U.S.



Internationally, we need to think more than money. We must lean into the values that still give the U.S. an edge: long-standing alliances, trust, and transparency. If we want to compete with China abroad, we must be the partner countries choose, not the one they tolerate. That means revitalizing foreign assistance and economic partnerships—making clear that our supply chains are not just secure, but ethical and mutually beneficial. Here, deft diplomacy and trade policy matters, especially with traditional allies.



We need to think about money—and the future. We must align interests with other countries that are taking a larger stake in global investments from the Middle East to Asia, ensuring capital flows to projects that enhance projects globally.



Finally, we must recognize that it’s not China’s fault we depend on its resources—any more than it was Saudi Arabia’s fault the world relied on its oil. That’s the system we built. They have the expertise and we cannot let the pendulum push too far so that it breaks the gears of global commerce that powers the U.S. We must find ways to work together. But if we fail to act soon—to rebuild industrial capacity through education, investment, and strategic policy—we’re not just risking supply shortages. We’re conceding the tools of modern economic and military power to those who never stopped building them.