Lindsey Graham Is Already Trying to Derail Trump’s China Talks

The South Carolina Republican said that China should cut off the “worst people in the world,” referring to Russia and Iran, and join America’s efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and stop the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

“If you help us, I will be very grateful. If you don’t help us, and you continue to prop up these regimes, I will do business with you on Monday, and put tariffs on you on Tuesday,” he said.

Lindsey Graham threatens to put tariffs on China:



If you don’t help us, I will put tariffs on you. pic.twitter.com/ZiYpvgtITO — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2026

In order to force Xi to drop his buddies, Graham said he would introduce legislation to allow Trump to place tariffs on China for buying Russian oil. China is the largest buyer of Russia’s coal and crude oil exports, and of Iran’s oil exports.