Lindsey Graham Is Already Trying to Derail Trump’s China Talks
Graham threatened the Asian superpower before Donald Trump’s summit had concluded.
Senator Lindsey Graham wants Donald Trump to threaten to impose tariffs on China if they don’t drop their “dirtbag” friends.
Speaking on Fox News’s Hannity Wednesday, Graham presented his own vision for the outcome of Trump’s two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The South Carolina Republican said that China should cut off the “worst people in the world,” referring to Russia and Iran, and join America’s efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and stop the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.
“If you help us, I will be very grateful. If you don’t help us, and you continue to prop up these regimes, I will do business with you on Monday, and put tariffs on you on Tuesday,” he said.
In order to force Xi to drop his buddies, Graham said he would introduce legislation to allow Trump to place tariffs on China for buying Russian oil. China is the largest buyer of Russia’s coal and crude oil exports, and of Iran’s oil exports.
“The only thing China respects is strength,” Graham said. “So, when this [summit] is over, if they’re still doing the same damn thing with Iran and Russia and we don’t punish China, we’ve made a mistake.”
The real mistake would be implementing more tariffs, which would only cause more economic strain for average Americans, who are already suffering from skyrocketing inflation caused by Trump’s military campaign against Iran. A fresh round of tariffs on China would also surely disrupt the only economic indicator that Trump actually cares about: the U.S. stock market.
Graham has continually tried to insert himself in negotiations with foreign countries. Speaking to Pentagon officials earlier this week, he tried to undermine Pakistan, a key mediator in the ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.