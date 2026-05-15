The GOP Is Fuming After the Pentagon Abruptly Pulls Back from Europe
The Trump administration called off the deployment of thousands of troops to Poland without explaining its decision to Congress.
Republicans are furious with the Trump administration after its decision to cease all troop deployment to longtime U.S.-ally Poland. The decision is the latest of Trump’s anti-European defense tendencies, coming just a month after the Pentagon removed 5,000 troops from Germany after criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war.
“I just want to say this is a slap in the face to Poland; it’s a slap in the face to our Baltic friends,” Representative and Armed Service Committee member Don Bacon told Politico. “It’s a slap to the face of this committee … “I may not represent 100 percent of people on this committee, but I think I represent the views of the vast majority … We disagree.”
“We don’t know what’s going on here, but I can just tell you we’re not happy with what’s being talked about, particularly since there’s been no statutory consultation with us,” said Armed Services Chair Representative Mike Rogers, suggesting that the move was made without congressional oversight. Although the Pentagon stated that pulling troops was “not an unexpected, last-minute decision.”
Top Armed Service Democrat Adam Smith felt similarly.
“The only answer I’ve got is, ‘Well, that’s what they told us to do.’ Okay, why?” Smith said. “If there’s some strategy behind it, then you guys ought to know and you ought to be able to communicate it to us.”
Poland is the only European country that prefers a U.S. military presence.