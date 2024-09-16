J.D. Vance Admits He’s Telling Racist Lies for Attention
Vance seemingly revealed he and Donald Trump have knowingly been telling lies about Haitian immigrants.
J.D. Vance seemingly admitted that he and Donald Trump have been spreading racist lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.
During an interview Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, Vance flailed as he attempted to downplay his ticket’s role in spreading completely discredited rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs. With Vance and Trump’s help, the cartoonishly racist lies made their way to the national stage, fueling right-wing hysterics and resulting in multiple bomb threats in the city of Springfield.
“Why have I talked about some of the things that I’ve been talking about?” Vance said. “My constituents have brought approximately a dozen separate concerns to me; 10 of them are verifiable and confirmable. And a couple of them I talk about because my constituents are telling me, firsthand, that they are seeing these things.”
Vance seemed to want to push the blame away from himself and onto his favorite punching bag: the media.
“Many of the things that the media says that are completely baseless have since been confirmed,” Vance continued. “For example, I was told, Dana, by the American media, that it was baseless that migrants were capturing the geese from the local park pond and eating them.”
Vance claimed that there were “911 calls” from well before he had chosen to elevate the claims to national scrutiny that proved these things had taken place.
“So my attitude is, ‘Listen to my constituents.’ Sometimes they’re going to say things that people don’t like. But they’re saying things that people don’t like because their town has been overwhelmed,” Vance said, claiming he was “protecting” them by elevating these claims without ever actually confirming that they were true. An important difference between the media and Vance, however, is that news outlets actually bother to confirm their stories.
“Senator, I have to go through several things you just said,” Bash replied.
“First of all, the Clark County Sheriff and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reviewed 11 months of 911 calls; they only identified two instances of people alleging Haitians were taking geese out of parks. They found zero evidence to substantiate those claims,” Bash explained.
Bash said the rest of his “alleged evidence” was “unsourced social media videos from a different city. Apparently no connection to Haitians.” She also noted that people had been paid to drum up so-called “proof.”
“Nobody is disputing that the town of Springfield, Ohio, needs help. But, you’re not just a bystander,” Bash said. “You’re the senator from Ohio, so instead of saying things that are wrong, and actually causing the hospitals, the schools, the government buildings to be evacuated because of bomb threats, because of the cats and dogs thing, why not actually be constructive, in helping to better integrate them into the community? Because there are a lot of employers there who say that the Haitians workers are helping fill jobs that they need desperately filled.”
Rather than take any ownership of his role in spreading false claims and incendiary rhetoric, Vance recoiled, saying that any suggestion that he’d been responsible for inciting the bomb threats in Springfield was “disgusting.” The Ohio senator scolded Bash for sounding like a “Democratic propagandist” as she called him out on his reckless lying.
“There is nothing that I have said that has led to threats against these hospitals. These hospitals, the bomb threats and so forth. It’s disgusting. The violence is disgusting. We condemn all violence,” Vance said, downplaying his obvious role in inciting the violence.
Faced with Bash’s evidence, though, Vance struggled to keep up his story. Bash tried to give him an out, asking him whether he could “affirmatively say” that the story about migrants eating their neighbors’ pets was “a rumor that has no basis with evidence.”
Vance again said that he was describing the “firsthand account” of his constituents, before finally showing a crack in his week-long farce.
“The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes,” Vance said.
“But it wasn’t just a meme,” Dana replied.
“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do, Dana,” Vance said, before trying to pivot to complain about Harris’s preferential treatment in the media and her public policy.
“You just said that you’re ‘creating’ a story,” Bash said. Vance fell silent for a moment.
“You just said that this is a story that you created,” Bash said.
“Yes!” Vance replied, not getting it.
“So the eating dogs and cats thing …” Bash asked.
“We are creat—we are creating … Dana,” Vance said firmly, obviously frustrated. “It comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents. I say that we’re ‘creating a story’ meaning we’re creating the American media focusing on it.”