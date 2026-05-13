JD Vance Insists Trump Never Said He Doesn’t Care About Americans

“Well, I don’t think the president said that,” Vance said. “I think that’s a misrepresentation of what the president said.”

Reporter: Do you agree with the President’s position that Americans' financial situations should not be a consideration?



Vance: I don’t think he said that. (He did). I think that's a misrepresentation of what the president said. pic.twitter.com/jZUAJXUFQV — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2026

Let’s be super clear: It wasn’t a misrepresentation. When asked Tuesday whether Americans’ worsening financial situations motivated him to make a deal with Iran, Trump replied: “Not even a little bit.”

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran is they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me,” Trump said.