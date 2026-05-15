Trump’s $10 Billion Shakedown of IRS Takes Unnervingly Corrupt Turn

That’s because ABC also reports that under the settlement, Trump can remove commission members overseeing the new fund without cause. And it wouldn’t be required to disclose its decision-making involving who gets awarded compensation:

Trump’s proposed commission is expected to be composed of five members who would issue monetary awards based on a majority vote, and the process for awarding money and the identities of the recipient could be kept private, according to sources.

In short, Trump’s own DOJ is reaching a “settlement” with him that sets up a new MAGA slush fund of over $1 billion in taxpayer money. It’s overseen by people who can hand out the loot with no transparency, people whom Trump can fire for any reason—say, for not giving money to whoever Trump wants them to give it to. Including his army of insurrectionists.

In our interview, Raskin pointed out other glaringly corrupt aspects to this. He noted that Treasury’s Judgment Fund is supposed to dole out its settlements and lawsuit judgments in accordance with actually existing court or administrative proceedings involving genuine victims of the government. As Raskin’s staff notes, depending on the details, the relevant agencies and government officials must sign off on these payments, and they’re disclosed to Congress and the public.