Trump Suggests People Should “Shut up” About Egg Prices
Donald Trump had a simple response to his plan to lower egg prices falling apart.
Donald Trump wants Americans to “shut up” about the soaring price of eggs.
Trump shared an article on Truth Social Saturday titled, “Shut Up About Egg Prices—Trump Is Saving Consumers Millions,” written by Charlie Kirk, the CEO of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, which assisted the president during his campaign.
The article posited that Democrats were “positively giddy about the price of eggs,” which reached $8 a dozen last week. While Democrats may long for “proof that these backward, ‘extreme’ MAGA Republicans didn’t know what they were voting for,” the high price of eggs was “in no way President Trump’s fault,” Kirk wrote.
Kirk echoed the right-wing claim that the high egg prices were the fault of the Biden administration, because it had killed way too many chickens in response to the bird flu outbreak—in reality, that’s an Agriculture Department policy that has continued during the first months of the Trump administration.
Kirk also claimed that it didn’t matter if egg prices went up—though Trump seemed to think it did when trying to win votes on the campaign trail—because the Trump administration would save consumers money in other important ways, by cutting taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security.
Trump has bragged about winning the election based solely on his promise to lower the price of groceries. Since claiming the presidency, though, Trump has plainly stated that he actually has no idea how to get consumer prices down. With the president’s endorsement, Kirk’s article reads like an admission. “I’m Sorry. I Can’t. Don’t Hate Me.”
Trump’s unwieldy economic policy only makes that more clear.
The president’s decision to enact steep tariffs on America’s closest trading partners, Canada, Mexico, and China, led to a major sell-off in the stock market last week and new forecasts predicting a recession on the horizon. Washington Post economic columnist Heather Long said on MSNBC that it was “hard to envision” prices coming down amid the ensuing trade war.
Trump’s insistence that American consumers should keep quiet about their concerns is particularly disturbing when just last week, he seemed to soft-launch the idea that despite his promises to reverse inflation, the U.S. was headed toward another recession. Already, members of the Trump administration have been trying to sugarcoat the economic meltdown, calling it a “detox” or “transition” period.
In a post on Truth Social Sunday evening, Trump had a much different message.
“We’re going to become so rich, you’re not gonna know where to spend all that money,” he wrote. “I’m telling you—just watch!”