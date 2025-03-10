Trump Suggests People Should “Shut up” About Egg Prices

The article posited that Democrats were “positively giddy about the price of eggs,” which reached $8 a dozen last week. While Democrats may long for “proof that these backward, ‘extreme’ MAGA Republicans didn’t know what they were voting for,” the high price of eggs was “in no way President Trump’s fault,” Kirk wrote.

Kirk echoed the right-wing claim that the high egg prices were the fault of the Biden administration, because it had killed way too many chickens in response to the bird flu outbreak—in reality, that’s an Agriculture Department policy that has continued during the first months of the Trump administration.

Kirk also claimed that it didn’t matter if egg prices went up—though Trump seemed to think it did when trying to win votes on the campaign trail—because the Trump administration would save consumers money in other important ways, by cutting taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security.