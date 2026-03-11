Skip Navigation
White South Africans Flee the U.S. Despite Trump’s Refugee Program

Thousands of Afrikaners are happier not living in the United States.

A white South African woman holds a small blonde child waving a U.S. flag. Other white South african children and adults stand near them.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
South Africans listen to representatives from Homeland Security and the State Department after arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport, on May 12, 2025.

Donald Trump claims that white South Africans face persecution and set up a refugee program to help them immigrate to the United States last year, a remarkable exception in his ban on all other refugees. But in reality, many of them are now returning to South Africa.

In November, the South African government set up a portal for people to check their citizenship status after repealing a law that revoked the citizenship of some South Africans who left the country. So far, 12,000 people have used the portal, and at least 1,000 people have reclaimed their citizenship, the country’s Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber ​told Reuters.

“There is definitely a sense of optimism for South Africans abroad,” Schreiber told Reuters. He’s part of the white-led Democratic Alliance party, which has ruled in coalition with the dominant African National Congress for the last two years.

Many of those returning to South Africa are leaving the United States, citing the political situation under the Trump administration. “People are being shot in broad daylight. American citizens are being shot and killed,” 53-year-old Andrew Veitch told Reuters, referring to ICE’s attacks in Minneapolis and elsewhere. “I don’t want to live in a place like this.” Veitch, who moved to California in 2003 after being held up at gunpoint in his car, plans to move back to South Africa later this year.

Trump’s program has taken in 3,500 South Africans since it began in May 2025, with applicants complaining to Reuters that they were victims of racially motivated crime and job discrimination due to employment equity laws attempting to correct decades of racial apartheid that disenfranchised South Africa’s Black majority.

Statistically speaking, though, the unemployment rate in South Africa is 35 percent for Black people as opposed to 8 percent for whites, according to government data. Farm murders, an issue that Trump has highlighted using false information, are actually higher for Black South Africans, as well.

Despite Trump’s best efforts, recruitment agencies are seeing increases in white South Africans overseas interested in finding jobs in the country. Others are interested in returning due to the lower cost of living and scoff at Trump’s claim that they would face a “genocide.”

Finn Hartnett/
/

Leaked Documents Show CBP Is Getting a Greg Bovino-Inspired Makeover

Customs and Border Protection is changing its policies on arrest people.

CBP Commander Greg Bovino smiles while speaking during a press conference
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Greg Bovino may no longer be atop the U.S. Border Patrol, but documents leaked to The American Prospect suggest there’s still a sea change inside the organization being pushed by his cronies.

One such memo, sent during Border Patrol’s Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, advises agents how to smash car windows and extract suspects from their cars while minimizing harm—and protecting the agent from legal responsibility.

“Courts evaluate the totality of the circumstances: no single factor is determinative. Your detailed articulation of the event, including prescribed threats and rationale for actions, is crucial for legal defensibility,” the memo reads.

While physically dragging people through a car’s shattered window may be excessive, the memo adds that “breaking a window to remove the driver or passenger may ultimately become necessary.

Another section of the document says to “ensure lethal coverage is available, if necessary, in accordance with use of force policy.” It was written in November 2025, a month before agents from Border Patrol and ICE began pouring into Minnesota, where they would eventually kill two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

A different memo dated February 9 addresses the revocation of a 2022 safety guidance that prohibited Border Patrol from arresting noncitizens in rivers and while they were physically on the border fence, as well as forcing them back into those dangerous areas while pursuing them. The safety guidance also forbade agents from forcing noncitizens back to the Mexican side of the border once they had crossed.

The February memo happily remarked that the 2022 safety guidance had been repealed. “Rescinding this policy restores agents’ authority to interdict, apprehend, and rescue individuals engaged in illegal crossings,” it reads.

The memos show how Bovino and his disciples altered Border Patrol protocol from the inside, away from public scrutiny. The Prospect identified seven different Border Patrol agents who tagged along with Bovino from his post in El Centro, California, to help him carry out this new, increasingly violent agenda.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Pentagon Bans Press Photographers After Ugly Photos of Hegseth

The defense secretary apparently found some recent photos of him “unflattering.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth makes a weird face during a press conference
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference on U.S. military action in Iran, at the Pentagon, on March 2. He banned press photographers after this briefing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is banning press photographers from department briefings on the U.S. war on Iran because he didn’t like the way he looked in recent photos.

Anonymous sources told The Washington Post that Hegseth and his staff called photos of him taken by photographers from large outlets like Reuters, the Associated Press, and Getty Images at a March 2 briefing “unflattering.”

“In order to use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively, we are allowing one representative per news outlet if uncredentialed, excluding pool,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said in a statement. “Photographs from the briefings are immediately released online for the public and press to use. If that hurts the business model for certain news outlets, then they should consider applying for a Pentagon press credential.” Photographers have been kept out of the past two briefings since.

When Post reporter Scott Nover emailed the White House Press Office asking plainly why the Pentagon wasn’t allowing photographers into press briefings, deputy press secretary Anna Kelly replied, “Didn’t The Washington Post just fire all of its White House photographers?”

It’s unclear what photo set Hegseth off, or if this is just another excuse to kick more journalists out of the Pentagon. It’s a sensitive move for an extremely public figure who used to be on television frequently.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Targets Top Republican Behind Epstein Files Push

Donald Trump’s next stop in his “affordability” tour is very deliberate.

Representative Thomas Massie
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Thomas Massie

Donald Trump is pulling out all of the stops to get rid of one of his only Republican critics. 

The president is traveling to Kentucky Wednesday to campaign against Representative Thomas Massie, who not only voted against Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” but has also been a thorn in Trump’s side over the Jeffrey Epstein files and the Iran war

Trump is visiting Hebron, Kentucky, just outside of Cincinnati, ostensibly to talk about the economy, but it just happens to be in Massie’s district. Ahead of the visit, Trump doubled down on his endorsement of Massie’s primary opponent, farmer and former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. Meanwhile, a super PAC aligned with the president has already spent $2.6 million on the race.  

In a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, Trump mocked Massie, making a prediction that “‘Representative’ Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress.” Massie responded on X with a sarcastic prediction of his own, noting how Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Trump’s feud with Massie goes back months, and he’s hoping that he can single-handedly convince the conservatives in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, a safe Republican seat. But Massie has endured Trump’s threats and withstood a highly funded attempt by pro-Israel interests to unseat him in 2024. 

Those same interests have gotten involved in this race, with the Republican Jewish Committee Victory Fund producing an ad presenting the primary contest as a choice between “Gallrein and Trump or Massie, who stands with Iran.” The ad shows Massie alongside Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who happen to be Muslims. Will that plus Trump’s efforts be enough to unseat Massie? 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Troops Suffered Brain Trauma, Burns From Iran Strike Hegseth Dismissed

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth brushed off the strike as a “squirter.”

Army troops carry the American flag-covered coffin of a soldier killed in the strike on an operations center in Kuwait. Donald Trump stands in the background and salutes
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The dignified transfer of one of the troops killed in an Iranian strike on a U.S. tactical operations center in Kuwait

It appears that the Defense Department downplayed the severity of the retaliatory strike that killed six U.S. service members in Kuwait.

In addition to those killed two weeks ago, more than 30 military members were hospitalized by an Iranian drone strike on a makeshift tactical operations center in Kuwait, with dozens suffering from injuries, including burns, shrapnel wounds, and brain trauma, multiple sources told CBS News.

Of the 25 service members transported to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, 20 arrived on a C-17 military transport aircraft with injuries designated as “urgent” and requiring immediate evacuation. More than 100 medical personnel were dispatched to Landstuhl to assist in the surge of patients, one of the sources told CBS.

Additionally, 12 service members were hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and one was sent to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Iran targeted the makeshift operations center in the early hours of the U.S. and Israel’s aerial bombing campaign. The U.S. military personnel stationed there reportedly received no counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar defense; didn’t get the drone defense systems they asked for; and didn’t hear the warning sirens in time.

The next day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the deadly strike in Kuwait “a squirter,” and later complained that reporting on the troops killed was a ploy to make the president look bad.

The Defense Department did not release information about how many were hurt in the strike. U.S. Central Command initially claimed that five had been seriously wounded. “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions—and are in the process of being returned to duty,” the post on social media read.

The Pentagon has a process by which it notifies families of wounded soldiers, and seeks to prevent them from learning about injuries in press releases.

The strike in Kuwait has presented an early flashpoint for the president’s illegal war in Iran, which seems to have no end date or clear objective. New revelations about the scale of injuries and destruction should raise questions about the Pentagon’s transparency—or lack thereof.

Finn Hartnett/
/

Marco Rubio Roasted for Wearing Clown Shoes Trump Bought Him

Donald Trump has bought everyone in his Cabinet the same pair of shoes—evidently without checking what size people wear.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speak while surrounded by reporters
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Just one day after The Wall Street Journal discovered that Donald Trump was urging everyone in his presidential Cabinet to wear the same style of Florsheim shoes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was caught red-footed in a pair of Florsheims about two sizes too big.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The Oxfords cost $145 and became an obsession of Trump’s last year. The Journal reported that the president has personally ordered pairs for many of his advisers, including Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Commerce Secretary (and noted Epstein affiliate) Howard Lutnick. Sometimes, the shoes come in boxes adorned with Trump’s signature.

“All the boys have them,” said a female White House official.

“It’s hysterical, because everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” another official remarked.

Vance recalled that he and Rubio were given Florsheims after the president told them they were wearing “shitty shoes” at an Oval Office meeting in December. Trump proceeded to pull out a catalog and asked the men for their shoe sizes, Vance said.

But the vice president must be misremembering, because the Florsheims Rubio was photographed wearing Tuesday were clearly too big for him. The Journal also reported that Trump likes to guess people’s shoe sizes in front of them, so maybe that’s what actually happened.

As a few internet commenters noted, this begs the question of why Rubio just didn’t exchange the pair for the correct size of Florsheims, so he could have a shoe that fits while still showing respect to Dear Leader.

Maybe Rubio didn’t think that far ahead, or maybe Trump made him put the shoes on in front of him in some insanely sad show of fealty. In any case, Little Marco should invest in some blister cream.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Democrats Score Stunning Victory in District Trump Won Easily in 2024

Republicans should consider this a major warning sign.

New Hampshire state Capitol (with a gold eagle on top)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
New Hampshire state Capitol

Democrats pulled off a massive upset in a special election Tuesday for a New Hampshire state House seat, with Bobbi Boudman defeating Republican Dale Fincher 51 percent to 47 percent in Carroll County district 7—which Donald Trump won by nine points in 2024.

This was Boudman’s third attempt to win the seat, having lost the same election in 2024 by 13.6 points.

“Tuesdays are becoming a headache for state Republicans across the country as they suffer one stunning defeat after another,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee president Heather Williams said after the victory.

“Representative-elect Boudman ran a remarkable campaign focused on solutions to the problems that families in New Hampshire are facing, from the rising cost of electricity, utilities, and groceries to the health care crisis caused by Trump’s ‘Big Ugly Bill.’ This win is yet another warning sign to Republicans across the country, and a new reality is now sinking in: no Republican seat is safe,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. “From now until November, Democrats are keeping our foot on the gas and organizing and competing everywhere, including to flip the New Hampshire House and take back power across the country.”

According to The Downballot, Democrats have now flipped a district in a special election for the tenth time since President Trump returned to office. If alarms weren’t already going off for the GOP ahead of this year’s midterms, they certainly are now.

Edith Olmsted/
/

“Freedom Is Not Free”: GOP Senator Tells People to Get Over Gas Prices

Senator Roger Marshall said it was simply a “sacrifice” people would have to make.

Senator Roger Marshall speaks during a committee hearing
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall dismissed rising gas prices as a “sacrifice” Americans needed to make for their freedom.

During an interview Tuesday night, Marshall became extremely defensive when CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pressed back on his claim that soaring gas prices were simply “a little bit of a hiccup.”

“If they’re lifting sanctions on Russia, clearly they’re worried it could last longer than a brief period, don’t you think?” Collins asked.

“I don’t, Kaitlan, I think you’re really reaching here. I think just as quickly as we took those sanctions away, we could put them back on,” Marshall said.

“You live in this little, little ivory tower here, I don’t think that you’re dealing with the real world that the President Trump has. We don’t know when the war is gonna be over. We don’t know when these sanctions should go back on. But I think the president on a day-to-day basis—”

“But how is that an ivory tower?” Collins pressed. “I’m asking you about gas prices that Americans are paying that are extremely high, and having wild swings, in part because of the war with Iran that the president started.”

“Again, freedom is not free. Americans are gonna have to make some sacrifices,” he said, insisting that the U.S. was “operating from a point of strength.”

But Americans aren’t feeling that strength at the gas pump. While Marshall ranted about ivory towers, Americans were paying the highest gas prices since 2024 at about $3.54 per gallon, a 21 percent increase from just a month earlier.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced last week that the U.S. would issue 30-day waivers to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil that was “already stranded at sea,” promising doing so would “not provide significant financial benefit” to the Kremlin. Experts have pushed back on that claim.

And it doesn’t appear that prices will change anytime soon. “Unfortunately, prices are going to be up for awhile,” Senator Rick Scott warned Wednesday.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Forced to Return Two U.S. Citizen Kids It Deported in Error

A federal judge has ordered the federal government to return the twin sisters.

an ICE agent's badge and gun hanging off his belt
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported two 12-year-old American twin sisters to Guatemala, even after their mother—who was also deported—requested for them to stay in Florida with their grandmother. Now ICE has been ordered to bring them home.

Marly Carolina Morataya Zepeda was ordered to appear at an Orlando, Florida, ICE facility on March 9 with her “children and documents” to complete her deportation process. Her mother, Sonia Garcia Valles, waited outside the courthouse with the twins until an ICE officer told her to bring the twins into the detention center, where they were taken into custody.

The court filed a temporary restraining order against the twins’ deportation, only to learn hours later that they were already on a plane to Guatemala, even though their mother filled out the proper paperwork to have her children, who were born in Orlando, stay in the U.S.

The traumatic error is being remedied.

“Respondents are DIRECTED to coordinate with Petitioners and their counsel to facilitate, including by covering all associated costs, the IMMEDIATE AND SAFE RETURN of minor Petitioners A.E.T.M. and A.E.T.M. to the United States, specifically to the custody of their grandmother, Sonia Garcia Valles, in Orlando, Florida via the Orlando International Airport,” the court order read.

This massive mistake has become all too common during the Trump administration, even as it claims time and time again that it does not deport American citizens, much less middle schoolers.

“The Trump mass deportation push has led to ICE screwing up at levels we’ve never seen before,” American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick wrote on Wednesday. “These kinds of errors have always happened on occasion in the past, but now they’re happening daily/weekly as basic accountability measures have been pushed aside in the rush to deport.”

Finn Hartnett/
/

Trump Adviser Stumbles Trying to Explain How Iran Is a Nuclear Threat

Steve Witkoff can’t square Donald Trump’s claim he “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities last summer.

Steve Witkoff stands with his hands folded in front of his stomach
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is back showing just how clueless the Trump administration is when it comes to warmaking.

Asked Tuesday night by Fox News’s Sean Hannity to explain America’s negotiations with Iran last summer, Witkoff said the Iranians “opened up by telling us they had the unalienable right to enrich. To which we responded … that we had the unalienable right to stop them from enriching.”

Witkoff portrayed the Iranians as stubborn, alleging the country’s officials gloated about their enriched uranium. “It was a clear threat,” he said. “They were boasting about having it.”

Witkoff then added: “They said to us—and this was some challenge—‘You’re not going to get from us diplomatically what you could not achieve militarily.’ Now, yes, we had destroyed their three main enrichment and conversion centers … that was clear. They, of course, didn’t want to admit it.”

Setting aside the insinuation that Iranian officials were literally taunting the U.S. into going to war with them, Witkoff is somehow arguing that the Trump administration destroyed Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities with its June strikes but also that Iran was still actively enriching uranium, and bragging about its enrichment, after these facilities were destroyed.

Witkoff has a track record of being concerningly obtuse on Iran. Previously, experts questioned whether Iran’s nuclear reactors could even produce the type of uranium he claimed they could.

More recently, Witkoff was asked by CNBC’s Sarah Eisen how he thought the war in Iran would end. His response? “I don’t know, Sarah.”

