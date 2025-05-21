Trump Picks Insane Fight With South African Leader on White Genocide
Trump refused to let South African President Cyril Ramaphosa get a word in edgewise.
Donald Trump argued with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Wednesday about whether there was a so-called “white genocide” in the latter’s own country.
During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump was asked by one reporter, “What would it take for you to be convinced that there is no white genocide in South Africa?”
Ramaphosa quickly stepped in. “Well, I can answer that for the president. It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends like those who are here,” he said, possibly referring to Elon Musk.
“It will take President Trump listening to them. I’m not going to be repeating what I’ve been saying,” Ramaphosa continued. “I would say that if there was Afrikaaner farmer genocide, I can bet you, these three gentlemen would not be here, including my Minister of Agriculture. He would not be with me. So, it’ll take him, President Trump listening to their stories, their perspective.”
“We have thousands of stories talking about it, and we have documentaries, we have news stories,” Trump said, before turning the lights down to play a long clip from an unspecified documentary. As the video played, Ramaphosa looked increasingly uncomfortable.
After a long moment, Trump began narrating, “Now, this is very bad, these are burial sites, over a thousand, of white farmers.”
“It’s a terrible site, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump continued.
“Have they told you where that is, Mr. President?” Ramaphosa asked. “I’d like to know where that is, because this I’ve never seen.”
“It’s in South Africa,” Trump shrugged.
“We need to find out,” Ramaphosa replied.
This is a developing story.