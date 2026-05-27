Kash Patel Fires Senior Intelligence Analyst Over Decade-Old Report

Morales received a letter from the director Friday and was subsequently walked out of the building with her belongings (as is standard procedure). It was not immediately clear what was in the letter, or why Morales was given the pink slip, but the top intelligence analyst did play a role in a tactical report that angered the GOP—nearly a decade ago.

A shooter opened fire on House Republicans’ baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2017. Representative Steve Scalise sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack, which struck his hip and shattered his bones. A week later, the FBI determined that the attack was not domestic terrorism but “suicide by cop.”

The matter has since been complicated by what former FBI Director Christopher Wray described as an evolving definition of domestic terrorism. In 2021, the FBI provided a statement to the House Appropriations Committee that read, “The shooter was motivated by a desire to commit an attack on Members of Congress.”