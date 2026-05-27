Kash Patel Fires Senior Intelligence Analyst Over Decade-Old Report
The initial report on a shooting at a 2017 congressional baseball game angered Republicans lawmakers.
The FBI is bleeding agents over the Trump administration’s purity tests.
Deputy Assistant Director Emily Morales was terminated from the bureau last week, in what insiders are claiming is the latest in a string of partisan firings at the hands of FBI Director Kash Patel, reported MS NOW Tuesday.
Morales received a letter from the director Friday and was subsequently walked out of the building with her belongings (as is standard procedure). It was not immediately clear what was in the letter, or why Morales was given the pink slip, but the top intelligence analyst did play a role in a tactical report that angered the GOP—nearly a decade ago.
A shooter opened fire on House Republicans’ baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2017. Representative Steve Scalise sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack, which struck his hip and shattered his bones. A week later, the FBI determined that the attack was not domestic terrorism but “suicide by cop.”
The matter has since been complicated by what former FBI Director Christopher Wray described as an evolving definition of domestic terrorism. In 2021, the FBI provided a statement to the House Appropriations Committee that read, “The shooter was motivated by a desire to commit an attack on Members of Congress.”
“This conduct is something that we would today characterize as a domestic terrorism event,” the statement continued.
Earlier this month, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence issued another report on the attack, accusing the FBI of utilizing “false statements and manipulation of known facts” in order to reach its original conclusion in the 2017 shooting assessment.
But other ousted FBI staffers with experience working on intelligence reports claim that there was nothing atypical about the bureau’s original report. “Tactical reports give an understanding of information as it’s known at the time. Anyone with crisis response experience knows that information can change, and usually does,” Tonya Ugoretz, the former assistant director of the FBI’s Intelligence Directorate, told MS NOW.
Ugoretz was fired several months ago after she contributed to a decision to withdraw a “thinly sourced intelligence report” that alleged “China tried to flood the United States with fake driver’s licenses in order to promote fraud in the 2020 election,” according to MS NOW.
“The FBI’s actions are choking the capabilities that help it stop criminals, spies, hackers, and terrorists before they act,” Ugoretz said. “I don’t know if they’re doing it intentionally or out of ignorance, and I don’t know which is worse.”