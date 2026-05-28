Scheduled Artists Begin Bailing on Trump’s “Great American State Fair”
The music portion of this event is already falling apart.
Two major performing artists have bailed on President Trump’s America 250 celebrations on the National Mall since the administration included them in the lineup.
Freedom 250 on Wednesday announced a list of performers for the “Great American State Fair,” which will take place from June 25 to July 10 in Washington, D.C.
Just hours later, Morris Day and the Time dropped out.
“Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘“GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR,’” they posted in a graphic on Facebook captioned “It’s a no for me.”
Rapper Young MC, best known for his song “Bust a Move,” followed suit, announcing that he’d be refusing to perform at the “Trump-backed” event.
“I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT,” he wrote on Facebook. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed.” I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”
The other scheduled acts—the Commodores, Flo Rida, Milli Vanilli, Martina McBride, and Vanilla Ice—have yet to make any announcements. This lineup of artists was already questionable given that most of them haven’t been relevant in years. But now performers who were announced are dropping out, and at least one of them directly blamed President Trump for it. More withdrawals may soon come.