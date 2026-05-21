Worst People You Know Are Already Applying to Trump’s Slush Fund

Lindell lost practically everything he had defending Donald Trump’s 2020 faux election claims. The former millionaire spent months using every platform at his disposal to promote the conspiracy, railing against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic and claiming the electronic voting companies were complicit in a scheme to keep Trump from retaking the White House.

Doing so ultimately cost him millions of dollars in legal fees and penalties, and nearly decimated his infomercial-based business—all of which Lindell now claims is the basis for him to recoup some $400 million from the Trump administration.

Tarrio faced 22 years in prison for his role in orchestrating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, before he was pardoned by the president last year. Tarrio told the Miami New Times that he would “definitely” be applying for compensation. Reuters reported that Tarrio estimates his claim to be somewhere between $2 million and $5 million.