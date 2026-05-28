Treasury Sec. Swears They’re This Close to Finding Something on Antifa

“It is ongoing. We’ve made substantial progress. And I think in the weeks and months ahead, we’re gonna have a lot to report,” Bessent said.

Q: How close are you to figuring out who's funding antifa?



BESSENT: We've made substantial process. I think in the weeks and months ahead, we're gonna have a lot to report. We're going to demand that nonprofits know their grant recipients. pic.twitter.com/o8Qf6wRSLw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2026

There’s just one problem for Bessent’s loose timeline to deliver results: Antifa doesn’t formally exist. Antifa, which is short for “anti-fascist,” is a movement, not a group. The so-called organization lacks a central structure, and instead functions as a loose network of individuals and small groups who act separately under the banner of opposing facism. Still, the Trump administration has insisted this so-called group is a major domestic terror threat.

On that front, Bessent claimed he could announce some slight progress: He said the IRS was now providing new guidance on 990 forms, requiring nonprofits to report the recipients of funding following the government’s (spurious) claims about the Southern Poverty Law Center.