Trump Rages as Already Horrible Concert Turns Into Disaster
Amid a wave of cancellations that have left Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice as the only performers for the “Great American State Fair,” Trump is threatening to hold a boring political rally instead.
Evidently furious at the several musical artists who canceled their performances at his “Great American State Fair,” President Donald Trump is floating yet another event that no one will want to attend.
“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon.
As of Friday, Martina McBride, Young MC, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & the Time, and Bret Michaels had all withdrawn their names from the lineup, leaving only Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, and a featured guest artist from the group C+C Music Factory.
It seems the remaining lineup isn’t quite star-studded enough to pad Trump’s fragile ego.
“Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center,” Trump wrote, before launching into a lengthy tirade against the federal judge who ordered that the president’s name be removed from the venue’s facade.
In another post, Trump claimed that the artists were merely getting “the yips,” and said he’d happily step in as the “Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar.”
It’ll be interesting to see how Trump plans to replace several days of concerts with one giant MAGA rally. It sure sounds like another great project for the brilliant party planners behind the president’s botched military parade.
Trump’s rant was part of another Truth Social bender, flush with the typical self-aggrandizing AI slop the president tends to take refuge in when things are going particularly bad.