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Trump Rages as Already Horrible Concert Turns Into Disaster

Amid a wave of cancellations that have left Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice as the only performers for the “Great American State Fair,” Trump is threatening to hold a boring political rally instead.

Donald trump holds an acoustic guitar
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Evidently furious at the several musical artists who canceled their performances at his “Great American State Fair,” President Donald Trump is floating yet another event that no one will want to attend.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon.

As of Friday, Martina McBride, Young MC, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & the Time, and Bret Michaels had all withdrawn their names from the lineup, leaving only Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, and a featured guest artist from the group C+C Music Factory.

It seems the remaining lineup isn’t quite star-studded enough to pad Trump’s fragile ego.

“Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center,” Trump wrote, before launching into a lengthy tirade against the federal judge who ordered that the president’s name be removed from the venue’s facade.

In another post, Trump claimed that the artists were merely getting “the yips,” and said he’d happily step in as the “Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Trump plans to replace several days of concerts with one giant MAGA rally. It sure sounds like another great project for the brilliant party planners behind the president’s botched military parade.

Trump’s rant was part of another Truth Social bender, flush with the typical self-aggrandizing AI slop the president tends to take refuge in when things are going particularly bad.

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Election Denier Tina Peters Asks Trump for a Job After She Walks Free

MAGA darling Tina Peters has been released from prison.

Tina Peters in 2022
Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Tina Peters—the Trump-supporting, election-denying former Colorado county election clerk found guilty of tampering with voting machines—is now free.

Peters was freed from prison on Monday after Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis granted her clemency and reduced her sentence just weeks earlier.

Peters was originally sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiring to publicize the voting machine records in Mesa County, turning all the cameras off while allowing fellow election denier Conan Hayes to copy, photograph, and download information in an effort to prove President Trump’s absurd claims of election fraud in 2020.

Polis’s decision to cut short her sentence angered his local party, even leading them to censure him. Now, he claims that he “concluded that her sentence was simply too long.” After the backlash, he appeared on a party Zoom call with black tape over his mouth. His fellow Colorado Democrats weren’t amused then, and certainly aren’t now.

“The Governor’s grant of clemency to Tina Peters is an affront to our democracy, the people of Colorado, and election officials across the country,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement. “It sends a dangerous message about accountability for those who would attack elections. Peters’ release also will embolden the election denial movement; since the grant of clemency, she has continued to spread election falsehoods and conspiracies.”

Peters has become something of a political prisoner for those on the MAGA right, especially those in the deepest depths of QAnon. Trump had been pressuring Polis to release Peters for months, and Vice President JD Vance recently suggested that Peters should get a taxpayer-funded payout from Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund” for those who felt wronged or targeted by the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, the first thing Peters did upon her release on Monday was go on Steve Bannon’s podcast, double down on her claims of election fraud, and ask Trump for a job.

“I would like for President Trump—I’d like to be more involved in prison reform,” Peters said, if “that’s the way the Lord leads me.”

This story has been updated.

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Iran Axes Peace Talks With U.S. as Trump Spirals

Remember when Trump claimed he was close to a deal?

Donald Trump speaks at a podium
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Iran on Monday suspended all peace talks with the U.S., just hours after President Trump claimed Iran “really wants to make a deal.”

Tehran placed the blame on Israel, which it said violated the trifold ceasefire agreement when Israeli troops captured Beaufort Castle, a twelfth-century Crusader fortress in southern Lebanon, over the weekend.

Israel previously used the castle, also known as Qalaat al-Shaqif, as a military base during its occupation of southern Lebanon between 1982 and 2000. The offensive marked Israel’s deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than 26 years. On Monday, Israel issued an evacuation order to residents in southern Beirut.

Iranian state media reported that “there will be no dialogue” regarding U.S.-Israel-Iran peace efforts until the “aggressive and brutal operations of the Zionist regime’s army in Gaza and Lebanon” is quelled.

Tehran said it would completely close the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another narrow trade route nestled between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula—the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—as a consequence.

Trump optimistically insisted on Truth Social late Sunday that Iran was eager to negotiate, and blamed his negotiating woes on Democrats and dissident Republicans. It is unclear what comes next: Trump casually revealed on Saturday that the U.S. would “finish it off militarily” if he did not reach a good deal with Tehran.

The president repeated that he’s in “no hurry” to negotiate, and that—despite the war’s monumental impact on global gas prices—he believes if he’s in a hurry he’s “not going to make a good deal.”

“And slowly but surely, we’re getting, I think, what we want. And if we don’t get what we want, we’re going to end it a different way,” Trump told his daughter-in-law on Fox News’s My View With Lara Trump.

In the same interview, Trump referred to Venezuela as a “one-day win” and said that the situation with Iran is “a win already,” as the U.S. has “essentially defeated their military.”

But it’s difficult to ascertain exactly what a “win” in the Middle East looks like when the aims of the war were never clear to begin with. While the Iranian regime has suffered major losses over the span of the conflict—including dozens of senior leaders—it has also become more extreme as a result.

Rajan Menon, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies, argued in The Guardian late last month that Trump would—at this late stage—be “lucky” to strike a deal similar to former President Barack Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Trump ended during his first term.

The U.S. has so far been at war with Iran for more than 13 weeks and spent an estimated $98 billion in the process. The regional conflict has damaged strategic alliances, stalled global trade, and thrust the world into an energy crisis due to the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. It has also killed thousands of people.

This story has been updated.

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Doctors Expose Major Holes in Trump’s Medical Report

The White House says the report proves the president is in “excellent health.” Doctors say there’s key information missing.

Donald Trump falling asleep
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump falls asleep in a Cabinet meeting, May 27.

Physicians have noted large omissions from a medical report on President Trump’s most recent visit to Walter Reed Medical Center, his third in a little over a year.

In a three-page memorandum released by the White House late Friday, Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, told the public that the president “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function.” But as medical experts told The Wall Street Journal, the report lacked specificity where it mattered.

Barbabella’s report noted that there was “no arterial obstruction or structural abnormalities” in Trump’s heart or important blood vessels—which only meant there isn’t a blockage at the moment. There was also no mention of what his internal plaque buildup looked like.

“If I was creating a report to send to another physician, I would have mentioned a little bit more about the carotid ultrasound,” Texas surgeon Dr. William Shutze told the Journal. “What amount of plaque there is going to be—because almost all of us are going to have some buildup there.”

The report also noted that Trump’s swollen legs had improved, with no mention of what happened to trigger said improvement. His cholesterol was also nearly perfect—raising eyes given his age, visible bruising and swelling, his frequent on-camera naps, and the fact that he is an 80-year-old man who insists that he’s the healthiest person alive.

“That report is almost too good to be true for somebody of his age,” Shutze continued. “This seems to be a filtered narrative.”

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Trump’s Iran War Success Story Gets Blown to Pieces

Satellite images reveal the true scope of Iran’s attacks on U.S. military sites.

Donald Trump speaking at a podium
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The war in Iran has not been the unequivocal success that Donald Trump has claimed it to be.

Tehran has damaged at least 20 regional U.S. military sites since the war began in late February, according to satellite imagery reviewed by the BBC. The damages have destroyed air defense systems, radars, and aerial refueling planes, costing the U.S. millions of dollars.

The Pentagon, on the other hand, claimed in early April that it hit more than 13,000 targets in Iran within just 38 days of combat operations.

Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has tried to rally attention toward the attacks. Last week, Khamenei wrote in Farsi on his official X account that “America will no longer have a safe haven for mischief and the establishment of military bases in the region.” Khamenei further vowed that the phrases “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” would remain the rallying cry of the Islamic community and “the oppressed of the world, especially the youth.”

The reality is obviously a far cry from the Trump administration’s public declarations, which have involved claims as far back as June 2025 that Iran’s nuclear ambitions were obliterated and its military sites damaged beyond any scope of immediate repair.

A peace plan does not seem to be on the table, despite a preliminary agreement that was drafted early last week. Iran on Monday suspended talks with the United States over continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which they say violate the ceasefire.

That’s not likely to please Trump, who spent the weekend ranting about congressional opposition to his war.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” the president wrote on Truth Social late Sunday. “But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever.

“Just sit back and relax,” Trump concluded. “It will all work out well in the end—It always does!”

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