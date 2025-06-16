Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
Trump Accidentally Screwed Himself on Military Parade Crowd Size

Donald Trump may only have himself and his poor planning to blame for his flop of a birthday party.

Sparse crowds watch armored vehicles participate in the Army 250th Anniversary Parade, which coincided with Donald Trump's birthday
Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images
Sparse crowds watch armored vehicles participate in the Army 250th Anniversary Parade, which coincided with Donald Trump's birthday

Donald Trump’s military parade was an undeniable failure, but apparently, the small crowds may have been due to pathetic party planning. 

Amanda Moore, a journalist who spent 11 months undercover with the alt-right, filmed the crowds of swirling onlookers Saturday—but as she explained, they were in the wrong place. 

“The marketing material said the entrance was on 14, but in reality it was on 12 St and you had to go through this pen for two blocks. Everyone who was around to answer questions was an asshole, too. Probably part of the issue!” she wrote on X. 

In a video taken by Moore, Trump supporters and other attendees swarmed around a large street where they couldn’t actually see the parade, and were promptly ushered out of the viewing zone. Moore said she’d observed that there were more than 3,000 to 5,000 people gathered in the wrong place, and that many of them had already missed the parade, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. but actually started earlier to beat the rain.  

Doug Landry, the founder of 50 Thirteen, a live event production firm, wrote in a thread on X that the parade was “legitimately the worst executed mass attendance event I’ve ever seen.”

In another post, Landry blamed the event planners for providing maps to attendees that made no sense. 

“But how is anyone supposed to know where to go? These maps are the sum total of what they put out and they’re total garbage,” he wrote. “How is a regular person supposed to figure this out?”

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Landry wrote that the worst party planning offense was several VIP bleachers that were somehow pretty much empty. 

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Anarchy Princess, an activist best known for messing with Peter Navarro, wrote on X,  “Ok so there actually was a ton of people at the #250army parade but they were all stuck outside the gates like herded cattle and never made it to the bleachers.” 

“Lots of disappointed children who waited hours in long lines in the sun only to be herded out through piles of trash and didn’t even see the parade,” she wrote in a separate post. 

Malcolm Ferguson
Mike Lee Flies off Rails With Disgusting Joke About Minnesota Assassin

The Utah senator showed a basic disregard for the facts—and a disturbing lack of empathy—in a series of tweets.

Mike Lee walks through the Capitol holding a phone. He's flanked by an aide
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Utah Senator Mike Lee, an adult man who tweets under the handle @BasedMikeLee

Utah Senator Mike Lee is under fire for claiming, without a shred of evidence, that the man who gunned down Minnesota Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband John in their home on Sunday was a radical leftist.

“This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way,” Lee posted on X, with the horrifying image of Boetler wearing a human face mask and heavily armed. Lee, who is 54 years old, tweets under the handle “@BasedMikeLee.”

“Nightmare on Waltz [sic] Street,” Lee posted again, referring to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Elon Musk also felt the need to chime in, writing, “the far left is murderously violent,” on X. Not only did these posts display an appalling lack of basic human empathy, they were also wrong. The shooter, Vance Boelter, was appointed by Walz to a bipartisan advisory board in 2019—the apparent basis for the unfounded conspiracy theory that he was a radical leftist. In fact, he is a Republican, a Trump supporter, and an anti-gay evangelical preacher, as confirmed by his own roommate, David Carlson.

“Carlson—his roommate and best friend, known him since fourth grade—did say Boelter voted for Trump and that he was a strong supporter,” Minneapolis’s KARE TV reported. Boelter also had multiple other Democrats, including Ilhan Omar, on his hitlist.

“1. Reports increasingly confirm that this deranged man was conservative. 2. Using this tragedy to push your own political agenda is disgraceful, people are dead. 3. Saying this on Father’s Day, a day you should be spending quality time with your loved ones, is extremely sad,” Nina Turner added.

“Hey @elonmusk, the person who killed my daughter and 16 others was a Trump and MAGA supporter. The person who killed at Tree of Life in Pittsburgh, MAGA. Those who attacked DC on January 6th causing the death of police, MAGA. I could go on,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was murdered in the Parkland school shooting. “Violence must be condemned. If your only interested in politicizing it, then move on and fuck off.”

The right is so eager to claim that the left is prone to violence that they’ll just spread sensationalist lies that are so weak they can be debunked in minutes. All while they are just as apt, if not more, to political violence than the left.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Trump Manages to Make Israel’s War on Iran All About Himself

Donald Trump whined that he doesn’t get enough credit for his supposed peacemaking skills.

Donald Trump holds his arms out while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump wants credit for being at the center of several geopolitical conflicts.

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Sunday, the president told his followers that he had been the singular solution for calming tensions between Pakistan and India, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and now, Israel and Iran—and he wants the “people to understand” that any peace was because of his “intervention.”

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” Trump wrote.

“Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!),” he continued. “Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”

“Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand,” Trump said, before dropping an unsavory twist on his nationalistic campaign tagline: “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

Israel and Iran traded missiles for the third straight day Sunday in an escalating conflict that has so far killed 224 people in Iran and 14 people in Israel. Some of the Iranian casualties were military targets: two regional sources told Reuters that 20 senior commanders had been killed, as well as six of the country’s top nuclear scientists.

But watching the U.S. president beg for recognition as a supposed peacemaker is a far cry from where he stood on the Israel-Iran conflict just last week.

In a phone call with ABC News’s Jonathan Karl Friday morning, Trump referred to the attacks as “excellent,” remarking that Iran “got hit hard, very hard,” and that there was “a lot more” to come.

Israel’s attack, per Trump, was months in the making.

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come—And they know how to use it,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday, promising that if Iran refused to come up with a nuclear deal, then there would be “nothing left.”

Despite public opposition, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the original Iran nuclear deal in 2018. That arrangement, signed by several world powers, restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Countries and organizations around the world lamented the U.S.’s withdrawal, while conservatives and Israel celebrated it.

In the aftermath of the withdrawal, political analysts pointed to three possible reasons for the massive policy reversal: that Trump was attempting to shed the legacy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama; that Trump was cozying up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; and/or that he had been influenced by a widening cast of yes-men in the White House.

Malcolm Ferguson
Trump Plots Revenge on the Biggest “No Kings” Cities

The president says ICE will go after a number of cities that held large protests against his presidency over the weekend.

"No Kings Day" protesters in New York City on June 14
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
“No Kings Day” protesters in New York City on June 14

President Trump is calling on ICE to conduct even more raids and send even more agents into cities with some of the largest “No Kings Day” protests.

“ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History,” the president wrote on Truth Social Sunday evening.

“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens,” he continued. The president then called back to the European far-right concept of “remigration” before offering his “unwavering support” to the FBI, ICE, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Remigration is a fairly new term for Trump—it is popular in Europe, where the right has adopted it to encourage immigrants to return to their country of origin, or even in some cases to go to a third country—and it’s likely that he got it from Stephen Miller or other extremist advisers.

But it’s also worth noting that the three cities the president named directly had some of the largest protests in direct opposition to him and his policies. Los Angeles saw 200,000 protestors, Chicago saw 75,000, and New York City saw 50,000. All three of these deep-blue liberal cities brought a bigger crowd than Trump’s own military birthday parade, and each one is a sanctuary city. Trump’s messaging here is unambiguous: The president will make you and your city a target out of sheer spite for immigrants and the community members supporting them. Protesting the president’s crackdown makes you a threat to his administration.

Edith Olmsted
Far-Right Extremists Prepare Violence for “No Kings” Protests

A Proud Boys group is joking about meeting the anti-Trump protests with violence.

A tattoo depicting the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on the arm of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A tattoo depicting the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on the arm of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes

Far-right groups are humming with talk of potential violence ahead of massive “No Kings” Day demonstrations that are expected to attract millions of protesters Saturday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a Telegram channel used by groups affiliated with the Proud Boys, a violent white nationalist group, users have sent posts promoting violence.

“Shoot a couple, the rest will go home. I promise,” said one meme, featuring a photograph of Kevin Costner’s character in The Highwaymen, a 2019 film about Texas rangers tracking down Bonnie and Clyde, holding a shotgun.

“HANG THE TRAITORS, EXPEL THE INVADERS,” said another post.

Jon Lewis, a research fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, told the Journal that the posts were alarming as they might inspire one to “get off the couch, pick up a gun and go out to one of these cities.”

Donald Trump has actively empowered far-right paramilitary groups by pardoning their leaders for crimes related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. Upon release from his 22-year prison sentence, Tarrio vowed retribution.

Earlier this month, a coalition of Proud Boys leaders filed to sue the federal government for $100 million—plus 6 percent interest—alleging that, in light of their pardons, their arrests and various charges had violated their constitutional rights.

Rallies opposing Trump’s agenda are expected at roughly 2,000 locations across the country Saturday, according to the No Kings Day map. The demonstrations are a planned opposition to the massive military parade planned on the Army’s 250th anniversary (and also Trump’s birthday) in Washington, D.C.

Trump has previously said that any protesters at his precious parade would be “met with very heavy force.”

Malcolm Ferguson
Majority of Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Response to L.A. Protests

Only 37 percent think Trump was right to send in the National Guard.

Protesters face off against National Guard troops in Los Angeles
David McNew/Getty Images)
Protesters face off against National Guard troops in Los Angeles

A clear majority of Americans disapprove of President Trump’s militant handling of the Los Angeles protests, and his approval ratings have firmly fallen into the red.

Journalist G. Elliot Morris collected numbers from various major polls (YouGov/Economist, Quinnipiac, Washington Post/GMU, and AP-NORC) regarding Trump’s response to protests in L.A. and his indiscriminate, quota-based crackdown on immigrants. And while most participants disapprove of the protests themselves by a slim margin, the polls are a resounding rejection of Trump’s federal involvement in them.

An average of 45 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s deployment of the Marines and National Guard in Los Angeles, while only 37 percent approve. And an overwhelming 56 percent of respondents thought that state governments should “take the lead” in responding to protest, while just 25 percent thought the federal government should be in charge of it.

More than half of respondents also disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies and the way he is handling deportation. Outrage toward the administration’s draconian activities—masked agents snatching people from their jobs and their homes, tearing children from the arms of their mothers and fathers—continues to grow. Even Trump seems to have noticed, as he backtracked ever so slightly in a post, acknowledging that his deportations were causing farmers to lose “very good, long time workers.”

Only time will tell if something gives before midterm elections in 2026.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
U.S. Forces Enter Iran-Israel Feud Despite Trump Vow to End All Wars

U.S. and Israeli officials have reportedly confirmed that U.S. forces are now working with Israel.

Image of a missile trajectory heading toward Tel Aviv. Smoke rises from the city.
Saeed Qaq/Anadolu/Getty Images
Smoke rises from residential areas in Tel Aviv after the Iranian army launches a retaliatory attack, reportedly firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel following Israel’s attacks on various cities in Iran, on June 13.

Despite what the White House previously said, the United States is absolutely working with Israel after it launched strikes on Iran, according to Israeli and U.S. officials.

The report contradicts messaging issued by the White House late Thursday, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed in a statement that “we are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

But by Friday afternoon, another U.S. official had confirmed the country’s involvement in the emerging conflict.

“The official said there are hundreds of thousands of American citizens and other American assets in Israel and the U.S. is working to protect them,” reported Axios’s Barak Ravid.

Israeli strikes have so far killed four senior Iranian commanders, including Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian state media confirmed late Thursday, though regional sources told Reuters that up to 20 senior commanders had been killed.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, said there would be “severe punishment” for the strikes. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected calls for restraint Friday in the wake of Israel’s large-scale attack.

But why the U.S. is embedded in a new global conflict is unclear. Donald Trump earned national support in part due to his isolationist campaign promises and his pledge to swiftly end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Six months into his second term, he has not only failed to do either but has seemingly embroiled America in a dire situation in the Middle East.

Trump publicly stoked tensions between Iran and Israel for days, reportedly under the assumption that it would encourage Iran to return to the negotiating table over a potential nuclear deal. That hasn’t happened. Instead, Iran has backtracked out of discussions that were scheduled to take place later this weekend.

In a phone call with ABC News’s Jonathan Karl Friday morning, the president referred to the attacks as “excellent,” remarking that Iran “got hit hard, very hard,” and that there was “a lot more” to come.

Israel’s attack, per Trump, was months in the making.

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come—And they know how to use it,” Trump posted to Truth Social, promising that if Iran refused to come up with a nuclear deal then there would be “nothing left.”

Despite public opinion, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the original Iran nuclear deal in 2018. That arrangement, signed by several world powers, restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Countries and organizations around the world lamented America’s withdrawal, while conservatives and Israel celebrated it.

In the aftermath of the withdrawal, political analysts pointed to three possible reasons for the massive policy reversal: that Trump was attempting to shed the legacy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama; that Trump was cozying up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; and/or that he had been influenced by a widening cast of yes-men in the White House.

Malcolm Ferguson
Trump Makes Deluded Comments About Iran Deal as Bombs Fall on Tel Aviv

President Trump thinks Iran is more likely to make a nuclear deal, even though the country seems far more likely to engage in a full-scale war with Israel.

Iranian bombs and interceptors being fired over Israel
Saeed Qaq/Anadolu/Getty Images
Iranian bombs over Tel Aviv on Friday

President Trump thinks that Iran will now somehow be more willing to concede to a nuclear deal after being bombed by Israel, according to Axios.

“I don’t think so. Maybe the opposite,” Trump said when asked if Israel’s attack hurt efforts to close the nuclear deal between Iran and the U.S. “Maybe now they will negotiate seriously. I gave Iran 60 days, today is day 61.… They should have made a deal.… Maybe now it will happen.”

Trump seems to think that Isreal striking nuclear facilities while killing multiple military leaders and scientists—and several civilians, according to state media in Iran—on Thursday evening would cause Iran to retreat with its tail between its legs. But Trump’s comments came roughly at the same time as Iran began raining missiles on Tel Aviv—hardly a sign that it was ready to slink back to the negotiating table.

Indeed, Iran’s refusal to back down in the face of violence, pressure, and sanctions is well documented. Thursday’s strikes make it more likely that Iran will redouble its efforts to acquire a nuclear bomb, not that it would reenter talks. And this was fully demonstrated today as Iran struck back against Israel, launching multiple missiles at Tel Aviv. The extent of the damage is still unknown at this time. But what is known is that American intelligence has helped Israel repel Iran’s missiles—another reason to suspect Trump is being delusional when he clings to hope that he’ll have a deal soon.

Edith Olmsted
ICE Refuses to Release Mahmoud Khalil in Violation of Court Order

The Trump administration is blatantly ignoring the courts, yet again.

Somoene holds a sign reading "Kidnapped by I.C.E. Mahmoud Khalil," featuring a photo of Khalil smiling by the water.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that it would not release green card holder Mahmoud Khalil, after a federal judge ordered him to be released.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz of New Jersey had given the government a deadline of 1:30 p.m. on Friday to appeal his ruling, and in a last-minute filing, the government said that it didn’t have to appeal the decision to keep detaining Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and leader of pro-Palestine campus protests.

The government claimed that the judge “did not order” them to release Khalil, but said only that they could not detain him based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s determination that he was a threat to U.S. foreign policy interests because allowing him to remain in the U.S. would create a “hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”

The government stated that it was well within its rights to detain Khalil on “other grounds,” namely his removability as “an alien inadmissible at the time of entry or admission, to wit.

“And while the court made a factual finding that it was unlikely that Khalili would be detained on another basis … the court never held that it would be unlawful for Respondents to detain Khalil based on another charge of removability,” the filing stated.  

Last month, the U.S. government alleged that Khalil purposefully failed to divulge his work as an unpaid intern for the United Nationals Relief and Work Agency and “withheld his membership of certain organizations” when applying for a visa, which was grounds for his removal. Khalil entered the U.S. on a student visa in 2022, and later applied for permanent residency in 2024. 

UNWRA is a U.S. aid organization in Gaza that Israel has long sought to shut down. Israeli officials claimed that 12 of the organization’s 32,000 staff members had been complicit in Hamas’s deadly incursion into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. A U.N. investigation found that nine of them could have been involved. 

The U.S. government also claimed Khalil had failed to disclose his work with the Syria office in the British Embassy in Beirut, as well as his involvement with Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a pro-Palestinian activism group at his school. 

But none of this would have likely prevented him from receiving his green card, and it serves as weak pretext for his removal.

Across the country, federal judges have ordered the release of multiple students and faculty detained as part of Donald Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian speech. Mahmoud has remained in ICE custody since March, and missed the birth of his child. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
ICE Detention Center in Full Revolt as Four Detainees Escape

Immigrants held at Delaney Hall said they were being starved before the revolt began.

Police officers clear a path for a car leaving from Delaney Hall. They are all wearing face masks.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Police officers clear a path for a car leaving Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on June 12.

A revolt at a controversial New Jersey ICE facility morphed into a jailbreak late Thursday.

Four detainees were unaccounted for at Delaney Hall detention center after about 50 captives pushed down a dormitory wall in protest of their living conditions, an immigration attorney representing one of the men told NJ Advance Media.

Detainees were starving, reportedly having been made to wait hours for their next meal, when the literal pushback began.

“It’s about the food, and some of the detainees were getting aggressive and it turned violent,” the lawyer, Mustafa Cetin, told NJ Advance Media. “Based on what he told me, it was an outer wall, not very strong, and they were able to push it down.”

But the crowd was not alone in their protest—instead, a gathering of people outside the facility mobilized to block ICE activity, barricading the gate to prevent more officers from entering the center.

Amy Torres, executive director of New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, told NPR affiliate WHYY that officers had used “pepper spray and tackled and dragged protesters away from the facility.”

“She said some protesters had minor injuries, but no one was hit by the vehicles,” WHYY reported.

Delaney Hall is run by a private prison company, GEO Group, that made $2.24 billion in revenue in 2024, according to its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company currently has a $60 million contract with the Trump administration to hold up to 1,000 people in the New Jersey detention center.

Shortly after the ICE facility reopened in May, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and New Jersey Representative LaMonica McIver were arrested and charged while touring the facility. The lawmakers were reportedly visiting to serve a summons for code violations to a Geo Group representative. The charges against Baraka were dropped weeks later.

“I have serious concerns about the reports of abusive circumstances at the facility,” McIver wrote in a statement late Thursday regarding the breakout. “Even now, as we are hearing reports from news organizations and advocates on the ground about a lack of food and basic rights for those inside, the administration appears to be stonewalling efforts to learn the truth.”

Dozens of anti-ICE protests have spread from coast to coast, with gatherings in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Raleigh, Columbus, Oklahoma City, Washington, D.C., and others. But Donald Trump is still having a difficult time believing that his nativist agenda is facing such widespread opposition: On Wednesday, the president torched a Fox News reporter when she informed him that the protests had spread outside of Los Angeles, spouting from the Kennedy Center’s red carpet that he simply didn’t believe her while patting his administration on the back for its military intervention in the City of Angels.

