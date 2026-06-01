Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Sues Over Report on How She Used FBI Agents

The colorful lawsuit accuses MS NOW of fabricating the story “to self-promotingly advance their own agenda and notoriety,” at Wilkins’s expense, “in George Costanza fashion.” Much of the filing is spent defending Patel against various criticisms, even though Patel is not a listed defendant.

The 46-year-old conspiracy podcaster turned agency chief is up to his neck in his own legal woes. In April, a federal judge threw out Patel’s defamation claims against a former FBI official, Frank Figliuzzi, who told MS NOW that Patel had “been visible at nightclubs far more” than he had been seen on the seventh floor of the bureau’s Washington headquarters.

Patel is also in the midst of suing The Atlantic after the magazine published a damning report on the director’s alleged drinking problem, which reportedly goes “far beyond the occasional beer” and may be contributing to Patel’s erratic, paranoid behavior.