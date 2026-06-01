Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Sues Over Report on How She Used FBI Agents
Alexis Wilkins, 27, is suing the journalists who published a report she claims is “hogwash.”
Kash Patel’s girlfriend is suing MS NOW over a report that she abused federal resources as a result of her relationship with the FBI director.
Alexis Wilkins filed a defamation suit against the news network Friday, alleging that MS NOW had knowingly and recklessly published lies about her. The suit took particular issue with a December article that cited anonymous sources who claimed Patel had ordered an FBI detail to escort one of Wilkins’s inebriated friends back home after a night of debauchery in Nashville.
“This was hogwash and they knew it,” Wilkins’s attorneys wrote.
Over the span of 16 pages, Wilkins’s legal team claimed that the story was unfounded because Wilkins’s personal FBI security detail “did not even exist at the time” (she does concretely have one now—the first time in U.S. history the bureau’s director has extended such protection).
The attorneys further claimed the story was illegitimate because Patel’s 27-year-old beau “does not drink.” In reality, the article never suggested Wilkins herself was inebriated—but even Wilkins’s legal team seemed confused by the details. In their filing, her team contradicted themselves, later writing that Wilkins “very rarely drinks.”
The colorful lawsuit accuses MS NOW of fabricating the story “to self-promotingly advance their own agenda and notoriety,” at Wilkins’s expense, “in George Costanza fashion.” Much of the filing is spent defending Patel against various criticisms, even though Patel is not a listed defendant.
The 46-year-old conspiracy podcaster turned agency chief is up to his neck in his own legal woes. In April, a federal judge threw out Patel’s defamation claims against a former FBI official, Frank Figliuzzi, who told MS NOW that Patel had “been visible at nightclubs far more” than he had been seen on the seventh floor of the bureau’s Washington headquarters.
Patel is also in the midst of suing The Atlantic after the magazine published a damning report on the director’s alleged drinking problem, which reportedly goes “far beyond the occasional beer” and may be contributing to Patel’s erratic, paranoid behavior.
Patel has already sparked several scandals in his position due to his wild habits. Over the last year, he has wantonly flown around the country in FBI jets on the taxpayer’s dime. His trips have included a jaunt to Las Vegas, a trip to Nashville, and at least one widely publicized instance in which he flew to Penn State to visit Wilkins, where she was singing at a wrestling event.
Patel also ruffled feathers when he appeared at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where he was caught on video chugging beer and whooping it up with the U.S. Men’s hockey team. (He later insisted he was celebrating with his “friends.”)