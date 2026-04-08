Hegseth Calls Woman Reporter “Nasty” After Tough Iran Question
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is trying to copy Trump’s methods to get out of answering questions.
Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth snapped at a reporter Wednesday who raised a simple question regarding the administration’s claims of a ceasefire and the reality on the ground.
“Iran has said that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible in coordination with Iran’s armed forces and ‘technical limitations.’ What do you believe that means?” the Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olahan asked Hegseth at his Wednesday morning press briefing. “And then we’ve also heard reports that Iran has continued striking targets well into this morning. At what point are we beyond a grace period?”
“What we know is that Iran is gonna say a lot of things,” Hegseth replied. “What has been agreed to, what’s been stated is the strait is open.... As far as shooting, we were monitoring it last night, in real time—of course we are. Iran would be wise to find a way to get [a] carrier pigeon to their troops out in remote locations to know not to shoot, not to shoot any longer.”
“If they’re still firing ballistic missiles—” another reporter interrupted suddenly, referring to reports that Iran continued to attack Israel and Gulf countries Wednesday.
“Excuse me? Why are you so rude?” Hegseth replied, visibly annoyed. “Just wait, I’m callin’ on people … so nasty.”
Hegseth likely knows this, and responded to an honest question about a major sticking point in the ceasefire with a personal attack to avoid answering. But while he, President Trump, and the GOP try to spin this as some mastermind dealmaking victory for them, Iran seems to be continuing to do what they want, at least for the time being. They’ll control the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian government will remain in place, and they may even continue to fire on Israel and the Gulf allies, as Israel, too, continues to bomb Lebanon.