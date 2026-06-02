Marco Rubio Grilled on Why He Ditched Iran Talks to Party With Trump

Rosen: I was shocked to see that you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying Vice President Vance to Pakistan for negotiations.



Rubio: What party? I was not at a party. pic.twitter.com/VtI5NMxkR1 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2026

Rosen pointed out that special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were present at the negotiations, along with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, but Rubio was missing.

“I was not at a party. Where I was is next to the president, because in the midst of those negotiations, I was in communications with [Witkoff and Kushner], and in fact, I think there is media reporting from that evening on how, multiple occasions, I went into a back room, I came back out and spoke to the president and was constantly updating him,” Rubio said. “I know your staff wrote up this cute statement for your TikTok video, but it’s not true, and it’s not real, OK?

“I am the national security adviser and secretary of state. I was co-located with the president in the midst of a high-stakes negotiation so that I could immediately inform him about events occurring halfway around the world. I was where I needed to be at that moment because we had a very capable team on the ground in Pakistan led by the vice president,” Rubio added.