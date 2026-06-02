Marco Rubio Grilled on Why He Ditched Iran Talks to Party With Trump
Secretary of State Marco Rubio got into a testy exchange with Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen about what he’s doing on the job.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio can’t quite explain why he went to a UFC event in the middle of negotiations with Iran.
During Rubio’s testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday, Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen pointed out that Rubio was watching UFC 327 in Miami with President Trump instead of taking part in talks with Iran in Pakistan in April.
“I’d like to remind the American people that as the secretary of state, your main duty as America’s chief diplomat is to maintain our relations with foreign nations. This is why I was shocked to see that you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying Vice President Vance to Pakistan for negotiations,” Rosen said, to which Rubio quickly took offense.
“What party was I at? I was at a party?” Rubio responded.
“It’s publicly reported, and there’s photos there,” Rosen said. Rubio got upset and accused Rosen of slandering him.
Rosen pointed out that special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were present at the negotiations, along with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, but Rubio was missing.
“I was not at a party. Where I was is next to the president, because in the midst of those negotiations, I was in communications with [Witkoff and Kushner], and in fact, I think there is media reporting from that evening on how, multiple occasions, I went into a back room, I came back out and spoke to the president and was constantly updating him,” Rubio said. “I know your staff wrote up this cute statement for your TikTok video, but it’s not true, and it’s not real, OK?
“I am the national security adviser and secretary of state. I was co-located with the president in the midst of a high-stakes negotiation so that I could immediately inform him about events occurring halfway around the world. I was where I needed to be at that moment because we had a very capable team on the ground in Pakistan led by the vice president,” Rubio added.
Rubio’s angry defense didn’t disprove Rosen’s main point: that President Trump dispatched Vance and two people who weren’t confirmed by Congress to critical negotiations with Iran instead of the chief U.S. diplomat. Since April, negotiations continued off and on until Monday, when Iran abruptly ended talks, citing Israel’s attacks on Lebanon as a ceasefire violation. Meanwhile, Trump and his top officials continue to be seen at events such as UFC fights, with plans to hold one at the White House on the president’s birthday next month.