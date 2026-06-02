Democratic Mayor Threatens to Sue to Shut Down ICE Detention Center

“It’s troubling, which forces us to expand our lawsuit against Delaney Hall,” Baraka said at a press conference outside of the facility, referring to a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the private contractor that runs the facility, GEO Group.

For more than a week, detainees in Delaney Hall have been on a hunger strike due to inadequate food, a lack of proper medical care, and unsanitary conditions. Protesters have shown up outside of the facility and have been met with violence from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Among them was Senator Andy Kim, who was hit with pepper spray last week outside Delaney Hall after attempting to defuse tensions between the agents and protesters.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin mocked Kim, saying he shouldn’t have been there, and also denied the existence of a hunger strike, making a racist attack on the detainees.