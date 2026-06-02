Trump Keeps Going to Doctor Because He “Likes the Results”
Dr. Oz revealed the toddler-level logic behind Donald Trump’s multiple trips to Walter Reed.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the daytime television host Donald Trump tapped to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, offered a baffling explanation Tuesday for the president’s repeated visits to the hospital.
During a White House press briefing, a reporter asked Oz to explain why Trump, who is only required to attend one annual medical examination, has just received his fourth publicly announced visit to the Walter Reed medical facility since entering office for a second time.
Oz claimed that it was a “routine, regular exam,” and pointed to Trump’s longstanding “spectacular” health records that had shocked even him. The press weren’t buying it.
“If the president’s in such perfect health, then why does he keep going back in for check-ups?” another reporter asked.
“I think he likes the results. He does really well. He aces the test every single day,” Oz said. “And I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction.”
Trump’s latest visit to Captain Sean Barbarella, a Navy emergency physician serving as the president’s doctor, produced yet another glowing medical report—that some health experts have suggested omits crucial information. Trump’s supposedly incredible results contrast directly with what Americans can see: visible bruising and rashes, his frequent on-camera naps, and the fact that he is an 80-year-old man who rants madly about how healthy he is.