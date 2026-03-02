Trump Now Has a Giant, Crusty Rash on His Neck
Donald Trump’s mysterious bruise is spreading—and getting worse.
President Donald Trump appeared to have a large red rash on the back of his neck Monday.
While speaking at the White House about his illegal war with Iran, Trump was spotted with a dark red patch of skin peeking out from under his collar. In a photograph taken by AFP photographer Saul Loeb, a large scab is visible.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the red mark. Possible causes of a red rash could include contact or atopic dermatitis—also known as eczema—psoriasis, or heat rash. It could also be caused by shingles.
A statement from Captain Sean Barbarella, a Navy emergency physician serving as the president’s doctor, claimed that Trump was using a “very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment prescribed by the White House doctor.”
“The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he said.
Trump’s right hand also appeared discolored in another photograph by Loeb.
Since July, Trump has been repeatedly spotted with a large bruise on the back of his right hand—except for a few instances when it inexplicably switched to his left hand. The president has gotten good at hiding it from the public—either with makeup or careful hand placement—but the 79-year-old president can’t hide everything, and cameras don’t lie.
The White House has claimed that his seemingly permanent injuries are the result of Trump shaking too many hands and taking too much aspirin. But doctors have theorized that the president’s discolored hands could be a sign of something much worse.
Now it seems the president is suffering from yet another physical ailment.
This story has been updated.